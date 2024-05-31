Heading 3
MAY 31, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Mandi
Enjoy a scenic trek to Prashar Lake, home to a serene temple amidst clear waters, and stunning mountain views
Prashar Lake Trek
Feel spiritual at this ancient Bhutnath temple in Mandi town, dedicated to Lord Shiva
Bhutnath temple
Discover Pandoh Dam, a hydroelectric power source on the Beas River, that connects rivers and provides electricity
Pandoh Dam
Explore Rewalsar Lake, famous for its spiritual significance and floating islands, linked to ancient legends
Rewalsar Lake
Experience the natural beauty of Sunder Nagar, now adorned with a man-made lake and serene temples
Sunder Nagar
Relax in Tattapani’s natural hot springs along the river Sutlej, believed to have therapeutic properties, amidst mesmerizing hills
Tattapani
Plan a trek to Kamru Nag Lake, offering stunning views at 3334 meters altitude, attracting adventure seekers and nature lovers
Kamru Nag Lake
Discover the Barot village, renowned for trout fishing and scenic landscapes, offering a serene escape amidst natural beauty
Barot
Visit Bhima Kali temple, dedicated to Goddess Bhima Kali, situated by the River Beas, showcasing idols and artifacts
Bhima Kali temple
Find yourself lost in the beauty of Kamlah Fort standing tall on Sikandar Dhar ranges
Kamlah Fort
