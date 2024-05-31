Heading 3

10 Places to Visit in Mandi

Enjoy a scenic trek to Prashar Lake, home to a serene temple amidst clear waters, and stunning mountain views

Prashar Lake Trek

Feel spiritual at this ancient Bhutnath temple in Mandi town, dedicated to Lord Shiva

Bhutnath temple

Discover Pandoh Dam, a hydroelectric power source on the Beas River, that connects rivers and provides electricity

Pandoh Dam

Explore Rewalsar Lake, famous for its spiritual significance and floating islands, linked to ancient legends

Rewalsar Lake

Experience the natural beauty of Sunder Nagar, now adorned with a man-made lake and serene temples

Sunder Nagar

Relax in Tattapani’s natural hot springs along the river Sutlej, believed to have therapeutic properties, amidst mesmerizing hills

Tattapani

Plan a trek to Kamru Nag Lake, offering stunning views at 3334 meters altitude, attracting adventure seekers and nature lovers

Kamru Nag Lake

Discover the Barot village, renowned for trout fishing and scenic landscapes, offering a serene escape amidst natural beauty

Barot

Visit Bhima Kali temple, dedicated to Goddess Bhima Kali, situated by the River Beas, showcasing idols and artifacts

Bhima Kali temple

Find yourself lost in the beauty of Kamlah Fort standing tall on Sikandar Dhar ranges

Kamlah Fort

