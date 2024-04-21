Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 21, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Mangalore

This one of the cleanest beaches in India is famous for its International Kite Festival, amazing sunset, and carnivals

Panambur Beach

Image Source: Freepik

This temple situated at Kadri Hills, is the oldest among South Indian temples, having Tri Lokeshwara idol that is over 1000 years old

Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Shree Gokarnanath Kshetra, has Lord Shiva idol surrounded by various other gods and goddesses

Kudroli Shree gokarnatheshwara temple

Image Source: Freepik

This oldest Roman Catholic church  is known for its beautiful interior and architecture, and its main highlight is the amazing wooden  statue of Mother Mary

Rosario Cathedral

Image Source: Freepik

This must-visit theme park encourages eco-education and tourism and has a famous attraction called Pililuka Lake

Nisarga Dhama

Image Source: Freepik

This serene place amidst the city chaos, where you can also climb on lighthouse and take a view of beautiful surroundings

Surathkal beach

Image Source: Freepik

The beach with golden sand and blue water, feels like a perfect paradise for relaxation, looking enchanting during sunrise and sunset

Tannirbhavi Beach

Image Source: Freepik

This one of the monumental watchtowers was built by Tipu Sultan with black stones and gives a view of the Arabian Sea from the top

Sultan Bathery

Image Source: Freepik

This temple is famous for its Kerala-style architecture and is visited by thousands of devotees to get their wish fulfilled

Managaladevi temple

Image Source: Freepik

Located on an islet in the center of the Nandini river- this Kerala-style temple has an idol of Goddess Durga Parameshwari

Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here