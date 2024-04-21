Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 21, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Mangalore
This one of the cleanest beaches in India is famous for its International Kite Festival, amazing sunset, and carnivals
Panambur Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This temple situated at Kadri Hills, is the oldest among South Indian temples, having Tri Lokeshwara idol that is over 1000 years old
Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Shree Gokarnanath Kshetra, has Lord Shiva idol surrounded by various other gods and goddesses
Kudroli Shree gokarnatheshwara temple
Image Source: Freepik
This oldest Roman Catholic church is known for its beautiful interior and architecture, and its main highlight is the amazing wooden statue of Mother Mary
Rosario Cathedral
Image Source: Freepik
This must-visit theme park encourages eco-education and tourism and has a famous attraction called Pililuka Lake
Nisarga Dhama
Image Source: Freepik
This serene place amidst the city chaos, where you can also climb on lighthouse and take a view of beautiful surroundings
Surathkal beach
Image Source: Freepik
The beach with golden sand and blue water, feels like a perfect paradise for relaxation, looking enchanting during sunrise and sunset
Tannirbhavi Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This one of the monumental watchtowers was built by Tipu Sultan with black stones and gives a view of the Arabian Sea from the top
Sultan Bathery
Image Source: Freepik
This temple is famous for its Kerala-style architecture and is visited by thousands of devotees to get their wish fulfilled
Managaladevi temple
Image Source: Freepik
Located on an islet in the center of the Nandini river- this Kerala-style temple has an idol of Goddess Durga Parameshwari
Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.