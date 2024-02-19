Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 places to visit in Manipur

 Explore the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, famous for its floating phumdis(heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter)

 Loktak Lake:

Image Source: Pexels

Visit this ancient fort complex in Imphal, which holds historical and cultural significance for the Manipuri people

Kangla Fort: 

Image Source: Pexels

Ima Keithel (Mother's Market):

Image Source: Pexels

 Experience Asia's largest all-women market in Imphal, where you can find a variety of local produce, handicrafts, and traditional attire

Admire the architectural beauty of this Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, located in Imphal

Shri Govindajee Temple: 

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the rich cultural heritage of Manipur through its exhibits of traditional costumes, artifacts, and historical relics

Manipur State Museum: 

Image Source: Pexels

Delight in the vibrant display of orchids at this botanical garden located near Imphal

Khonghampat Orchidarium: 

Image Source: Pexels

 Relax amidst the scenic beauty of this picturesque island located in Loktak Lake, known for its pristine surroundings and serene ambiance

Sendra Island (Sadan Island):

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the world's only floating national park, home to the endangered brow-antlered deer, also known as the Sangai

Keibul Lamjao National Park: 

Image Source: Pexels

Experience Manipur's rich cultural heritage at Andro, known for its traditional pottery-making and cultural center showcasing the state's indigenous crafts and lifestyle

Andro Village: 

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the natural beauty of Ukhrul district, known for its scenic landscapes, waterfalls, and the unique limestone caves of Khangkhui

Ukhrul: 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here