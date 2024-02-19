Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 places to visit in Manipur
Explore the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, famous for its floating phumdis(heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter)
Loktak Lake:
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this ancient fort complex in Imphal, which holds historical and cultural significance for the Manipuri people
Kangla Fort:
Image Source: Pexels
Ima Keithel (Mother's Market):
Image Source: Pexels
Experience Asia's largest all-women market in Imphal, where you can find a variety of local produce, handicrafts, and traditional attire
Admire the architectural beauty of this Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, located in Imphal
Shri Govindajee Temple:
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the rich cultural heritage of Manipur through its exhibits of traditional costumes, artifacts, and historical relics
Manipur State Museum:
Image Source: Pexels
Delight in the vibrant display of orchids at this botanical garden located near Imphal
Khonghampat Orchidarium:
Image Source: Pexels
Relax amidst the scenic beauty of this picturesque island located in Loktak Lake, known for its pristine surroundings and serene ambiance
Sendra Island (Sadan Island):
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the world's only floating national park, home to the endangered brow-antlered deer, also known as the Sangai
Keibul Lamjao National Park:
Image Source: Pexels
Experience Manipur's rich cultural heritage at Andro, known for its traditional pottery-making and cultural center showcasing the state's indigenous crafts and lifestyle
Andro Village:
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the natural beauty of Ukhrul district, known for its scenic landscapes, waterfalls, and the unique limestone caves of Khangkhui
Ukhrul:
Image Source: Pexels
