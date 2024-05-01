Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 01, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Mangalore
Find peace and spirituality at McLeodganj's Vipassana Centre, known for its calm and cultural significance
Vipassana Meditation Centre
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a challenging trek with stunning views at Indrahar Pass, perfect for adventure enthusiasts
Indrahar Pass
Image Source: Freepik
Experience tranquility at Namgyal Monastery, a serene spot and the Dalai Lama's temple in McLeodganj
Namgyal Monastery
Image Source: Freepik
Explore historical Kangra Fort's architecture, a must-visit for enthusiasts throughout the year
Kangra Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the scenic beauty by trekking in the Dhauladhar Ranges, attracting adventure lovers year-round
Dhauladhar Ranges
Image Source: Freepik
Take a peaceful walk on the prayer-flag-draped Kora Circuit, offering breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere
Kora Circuit
Image Source: Freepik
Explore art and culture at Tsug La Khang, the Dalai Lama's sanctuary, featuring fantastic artworks
Tsug La Khang
Image Source: Freepik
Trek for 9 kilometers to Triund, a perfect spot for breathtaking views and night camping
Triund
Image Source: Freepik
Unwind in the beauty of Dharamkot, known as McLeodganj's Yoga village, offering peace and scenic surroundings
Dharamkot
Image Source: Freepik
Capture beautiful Kangra Valley views from Naddi Viewpoint, a peaceful spot away from the town
Naddi Viewpoint
Image Source: Freepik
