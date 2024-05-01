Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 01, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Mangalore

Find peace and spirituality at McLeodganj's Vipassana Centre, known for its calm and cultural significance

Vipassana Meditation Centre

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a challenging trek with stunning views at Indrahar Pass, perfect for adventure enthusiasts

Indrahar Pass

Image Source: Freepik

Experience tranquility at Namgyal Monastery, a serene spot and the Dalai Lama's temple in McLeodganj

Namgyal Monastery

Image Source: Freepik

Explore historical Kangra Fort's architecture, a must-visit for enthusiasts throughout the year

Kangra Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the scenic beauty by trekking in the Dhauladhar Ranges, attracting adventure lovers year-round

Dhauladhar Ranges

Image Source: Freepik

Take a peaceful walk on the prayer-flag-draped Kora Circuit, offering breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere

Kora Circuit

Image Source: Freepik

Explore art and culture at Tsug La Khang, the Dalai Lama's sanctuary, featuring fantastic artworks

Tsug La Khang

Image Source: Freepik

Trek for 9 kilometers to Triund, a perfect spot for breathtaking views and night camping

Triund

Image Source: Freepik

Unwind in the beauty of Dharamkot, known as McLeodganj's Yoga village, offering peace and scenic surroundings

Dharamkot

Image Source: Freepik

Capture beautiful Kangra Valley views from Naddi Viewpoint, a peaceful spot away from the town

Naddi Viewpoint

Image Source: Freepik

