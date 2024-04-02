Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 02, 2024

10 Places to visit in Mizoram

This beautiful city in Mizoram is known for its lush greenery and rich cultural heritage offering a serene getaway amid natural beauty

Aizwal

Image Source: Freepik

This scenic town is famous for its natural atmosphere, ideal for trekking, bird watching, and wildlife enthusiasts

Lunglei

Image Source: Freepik

Renowned as the Orange Garden of Mizoram, Mamit is known for its vast orange orchards, wildlife sanctuary, and vibrant atmosphere 

Mamit

Image Source: Freepik

This smallest district in Mizoram, boasts immense natural beauty, ethnic culture, and the serene Tlawng River flowing through calm forests

Kolasib

Image Source: Freepik

One of Mizoram’s highest hilltops offers panoramic views of Aizawl, ideal for trekking and sightseeing amid a natural atmosphere

Reiek

Image Source: Freepik

This highest waterfall in Mizoram, cascading down amid lush greenery, offers a majestic sight and a serene atmosphere

Vantawng waterfalls

Image Source: Freepik

A model village showcasing authentic Mizo culture and traditions, giving insight into the lifestyle of the indigenous population

Falkawn village

Image Source: Freepik

The highest point in Mizoram, revered by the local tribes offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains

Phawngpui peak

Image Source: Freepik

A man-made lake surrounded by evergreen forests is a perfect place for boating, picnics, and relaxation in a calm setting

Tamdil lake

Image Source: Freepik

A hill station located deep in the heart of Mizoram attracting nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts with its beauty and adventurous activities

Hmuifang

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here