Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 02, 2024
10 Places to visit in Mizoram
This beautiful city in Mizoram is known for its lush greenery and rich cultural heritage offering a serene getaway amid natural beauty
Aizwal
This scenic town is famous for its natural atmosphere, ideal for trekking, bird watching, and wildlife enthusiasts
Lunglei
Renowned as the Orange Garden of Mizoram, Mamit is known for its vast orange orchards, wildlife sanctuary, and vibrant atmosphere
Mamit
This smallest district in Mizoram, boasts immense natural beauty, ethnic culture, and the serene Tlawng River flowing through calm forests
Kolasib
One of Mizoram’s highest hilltops offers panoramic views of Aizawl, ideal for trekking and sightseeing amid a natural atmosphere
Reiek
This highest waterfall in Mizoram, cascading down amid lush greenery, offers a majestic sight and a serene atmosphere
Vantawng waterfalls
A model village showcasing authentic Mizo culture and traditions, giving insight into the lifestyle of the indigenous population
Falkawn village
The highest point in Mizoram, revered by the local tribes offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains
Phawngpui peak
A man-made lake surrounded by evergreen forests is a perfect place for boating, picnics, and relaxation in a calm setting
Tamdil lake
A hill station located deep in the heart of Mizoram attracting nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts with its beauty and adventurous activities
Hmuifang
