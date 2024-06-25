Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 25, 2024
10 places to visit in Mumbai with family
The Gateway of India is a monument arch located by the Arabian Sea and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, perfect for family visits
Gateway of India
Image Source: Freepik
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Elephanta Caves are ancient rock-cut structures brimming with history
Elephanta caves
Image Source: Freepik
This vast park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and features thrilling lion and tiger safaris, and boat rides on an artificial lake for family fun
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Marine Drive is a scenic place to enjoy peace and nature, especially during sunset, and a fantastic spot to unwind with family
Marine Drive
Image Source: Freepik
Situated on an islet, Haji Ali Dargah is an iconic mosque and tomb attracting people of all faiths
Image Source: Freepik
Haji Ali Dargah
This revered temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is the spiritual hub where people visit with their faiths and desires
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
Essel World
Image Source: Freepik
Juhu Beach is the go-to spot for a relaxing evening by the sea, building sandcastles, and enjoying local street food
Juhu beach
Image Source: Freepik
Mumbai Film City
Image Source: Freepik
Bollywood fans will love Mumbai film city, where you can see various film sets and perhaps catch a glimpse of shooting
This bustling market offering a variety of goods from clothes to electronics is a shopper’s paradise, perfect for family outings
Colaba causeway
Image Source: Freepik
