Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 25, 2024

10 places to visit in Mumbai with family

The Gateway of India is a monument arch located by the Arabian Sea and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, perfect for family visits

Gateway of India

Image Source: Freepik

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Elephanta Caves are ancient rock-cut structures brimming with history

Elephanta caves

Image Source: Freepik

This vast park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and features thrilling lion and tiger safaris, and boat rides on an artificial lake for family fun

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Marine Drive is a scenic place to enjoy peace and nature, especially during sunset, and a fantastic spot to unwind with family

Marine Drive 

Image Source: Freepik

Situated on an islet, Haji Ali Dargah is an iconic mosque and tomb attracting people of all faiths

Image Source: Freepik

Haji Ali Dargah

This revered temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is the spiritual hub where people visit with their faiths and desires

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

This bustling market offering a variety of goods from clothes to electronics is a shopper’s paradise, perfect for family outings

Essel World

Image Source: Freepik

Juhu Beach is the go-to spot for a relaxing evening by the sea, building sandcastles, and enjoying local street food

Juhu beach

Image Source: Freepik

Mumbai Film City

Image Source: Freepik

Bollywood fans will love Mumbai film city, where you can see various film sets and perhaps catch a glimpse of shooting

Colaba causeway

Image Source: Freepik

