Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 Places to visit in Munnar
A high spot with great views, where you can take a short trek and see the Shoals Forest
Chokramudi Peak
Image Source: freepik
A big park where you can see Nilgiri Tahr and rare Neelakurinji flowers, perfect for wildlife lovers
Eravikulam national park
Image Source: freepik
Kundala Lake
Image Source: freepik
A beautiful lake with clear water, surrounded by green slopes and cherry blossoms, where you can enjoy boat rides
The Tata Tea Museum provides visitors with insights into the tea-making process and the history of the tea industry in Munnar
Tata Tea Museum
Image Source: freepik
A valley with heart-shaped gaps, covered in mist, providing a peaceful atmosphere with a hint of fresh tea aroma
Lockhart Gap
Image Source: freepik
A dam with an emerald lake, great for sightseeing and speed-boating, capturing the essence of Munnar
Mattupetty Dam
Image Source: freepik
The highest point in Munnar, offering breathtaking views, especially when blue Neelakurinji flowers bloom
Top Station
Image Source: freepik
A wildlife paradise with various species, perfect for an eco-tourism experience
Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: freepik
A beautiful 2-acre garden with vibrant flowers and lovely fragrances, located 1,000 meters above sea level
Rose Garden
Image Source: freepik
A waterfall with local women picking tea leaves nearby, creating memorable moments on your way to the largest falls in Munnar
Nyayamakad Waterfall
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.