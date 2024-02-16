Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 Places to visit in Munnar

A high spot with great views, where you can take a short trek and see the Shoals Forest

Chokramudi Peak 

A big park where you can see Nilgiri Tahr and rare Neelakurinji flowers, perfect for wildlife lovers

Eravikulam national park

Kundala Lake

A beautiful lake with clear water, surrounded by green slopes and cherry blossoms, where you can enjoy boat rides

The Tata Tea Museum provides visitors with insights into the tea-making process and the history of the tea industry in Munnar

Tata Tea Museum

A valley with heart-shaped gaps, covered in mist, providing a peaceful atmosphere with a hint of fresh tea aroma

Lockhart Gap

A dam with an emerald lake, great for sightseeing and speed-boating, capturing the essence of Munnar

Mattupetty Dam

The highest point in Munnar, offering breathtaking views, especially when blue Neelakurinji flowers bloom

Top Station

A wildlife paradise with various species, perfect for an eco-tourism experience

 Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary

A beautiful 2-acre garden with vibrant flowers and lovely fragrances, located 1,000 meters above sea level

Rose Garden

A waterfall with local women picking tea leaves nearby, creating memorable moments on your way to the largest falls in Munnar

 Nyayamakad Waterfall

