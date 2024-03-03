Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Narkanda
A snowy paradise at 2708 meters, perfect for beginners and experienced skiers alike
Skiing in Narkanda
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Hatu Peak at 12,000 feet surrounded by mountains and trees, offering Hatu Peak Trek and amazing camping experiences
Hatu peak
Image Source: Freepik
Hatu Mata Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Hatu Mata temple at 3352 meters, a unique site with a blend of Hindu and Buddhist influences
Experience Stokes farm, Shimla’s oldest apple orchard, known for its amazing apple orchards
Stokes farm
Image Source: Freepik
Relax at Tannu Jubbar lake, a small, picturesque spot surrounded by trees, perfect for a peaceful picnic
Tannu Jubbar lake
Image Source: Freepik
Explore local shopping in Narkanda for Himachal shawls, blankets, caps and traditional items
City shopping
Image Source: Freepik
Find peace at Mahamaya temple, 7 km from Narkanda, dedicated to Goddess Kali
Mahamaya temple, Kacheri
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the beauty of Jau Baug, a top tourist spot with mountains, meadows, and trekking points
Jau Baug
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Kacheri, a less-explored hamlet 7 km from Narkanda, having the famous Mahamaya temple and snowy landscapes in winters
Kacheri
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Derthu mata temple near Narkanda, an ancient temple at 8500 feet offering an amazing experience
Derthu mata temple
Image Source: Freepik
