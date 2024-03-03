Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

March 03, 2024

10 Places to visit in Narkanda

A snowy paradise at 2708 meters, perfect for beginners and experienced skiers alike

Skiing in Narkanda

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Hatu Peak at 12,000 feet surrounded by mountains and trees, offering Hatu Peak Trek and amazing camping experiences

Hatu peak

Image Source: Freepik

Hatu Mata Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Hatu Mata temple at 3352 meters, a unique site with a blend of Hindu and Buddhist influences

Experience Stokes farm, Shimla’s oldest apple orchard, known for its amazing apple orchards

Stokes farm

Image Source: Freepik

Relax at Tannu Jubbar lake, a small, picturesque spot surrounded by trees, perfect for a peaceful picnic

Tannu Jubbar lake

Image Source: Freepik

Explore local shopping in Narkanda for Himachal shawls, blankets, caps and traditional items 

City shopping

Image Source: Freepik

Find peace at Mahamaya temple, 7 km from Narkanda, dedicated to Goddess Kali

Mahamaya temple, Kacheri

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the beauty of Jau Baug, a top tourist spot with mountains, meadows, and trekking points

Jau Baug

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Kacheri, a less-explored hamlet 7 km from Narkanda, having the famous Mahamaya temple and snowy landscapes in winters

Kacheri

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Derthu mata temple near Narkanda, an ancient temple at 8500 feet offering an amazing experience

Derthu mata temple

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here