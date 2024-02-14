Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 places to visit in Nashik

One of India's leading wineries, offering guided tours, wine tastings, and picturesque vineyard views

Sula Vineyards

Image Source: Pexels

A revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, famous for its unique Jyotirlinga and intricate architecture

Trimbakeshwar Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Ancient rock-cut caves dating back to the 3rd century BC, known for their Buddhist sculptures, inscriptions, and serene surroundings

Pandavleni Caves

Image Source: Pexels

A mythical cave associated with the Ramayana, believed to be the place where Sita took refuge during her exile

Sita Gufa (Cave)

Image Source: Pexels

Another set of ancient Buddhist caves, showcasing intricate carvings and sculptures, located near Pandavleni Caves

Nashik Caves

Image Source: Pexels

A unique museum dedicated to showcasing rare and exquisite mineral specimens and fossils from around the world

Gargoti Museum

Image Source: Pexels

A scenic hilltop known for its lush greenery, panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, and the mythological significance of being the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. 

Anjaneri Hills

Image Source: Pexels

Yet another cave associated with the Ramayana, believed to be the place where Sita stayed during her exile

Sita Gumpha (Cave)

Image Source: Pexels

A popular shopping destination offering a variety of retail outlets, entertainment options, and dining choices.

Nashik City Centre Mall

Image Source: Pexels

A sacred bathing ghat on the banks of the Godavari River, known for its religious significance and the annual Kartik Purnima festival.

Ram Kund

Image Source: Pexels

