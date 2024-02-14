Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 places to visit in Nashik
One of India's leading wineries, offering guided tours, wine tastings, and picturesque vineyard views
Sula Vineyards
Image Source: Pexels
A revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, famous for its unique Jyotirlinga and intricate architecture
Trimbakeshwar Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Ancient rock-cut caves dating back to the 3rd century BC, known for their Buddhist sculptures, inscriptions, and serene surroundings
Pandavleni Caves
Image Source: Pexels
A mythical cave associated with the Ramayana, believed to be the place where Sita took refuge during her exile
Sita Gufa (Cave)
Image Source: Pexels
Another set of ancient Buddhist caves, showcasing intricate carvings and sculptures, located near Pandavleni Caves
Nashik Caves
Image Source: Pexels
A unique museum dedicated to showcasing rare and exquisite mineral specimens and fossils from around the world
Gargoti Museum
Image Source: Pexels
A scenic hilltop known for its lush greenery, panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, and the mythological significance of being the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.
Anjaneri Hills
Image Source: Pexels
Yet another cave associated with the Ramayana, believed to be the place where Sita stayed during her exile
Sita Gumpha (Cave)
Image Source: Pexels
A popular shopping destination offering a variety of retail outlets, entertainment options, and dining choices.
Nashik City Centre Mall
Image Source: Pexels
A sacred bathing ghat on the banks of the Godavari River, known for its religious significance and the annual Kartik Purnima festival.
Ram Kund
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.