Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 28, 2024
10 Places to visit in Navi Mumbai
Central Park in Navi Mumbai is a recreational hub with swings, slides, and serene spots, perfect for relaxation
Central Park
Located in Kharghar, this fascinating waterfalls cascade offers breathtaking views and fresh air to breathe
Pandavkada falls
A must-visit paradise for bird watchers and hikers, Karnala Bird Sanctuary houses over 200 bird species
Karnala bird sanctuary
This grand stadium hosts cricket and football matches and also has a tennis court, badminton court, and an Olympic-sized pool
DY Patil Stadium
Belapur Mango Garden is a unique park with various mango trees, a playground, and a pond with ducks
Belapur Mango Garden
Wonder Park features mini replicas of seven wonders, and thrilling amusement rides to enjoy
Wonder Park
Airoli Knowledge Park is a tech hub for IT and BPO companies, located at some distance from Navi Mumbai
Airoli knowledge park
Sagar Vihar Garden is a perfect picnic spot with beautiful flowers and serene sunset views
Sagar Vihar Garden
Nerul Balaji Temple is a beautiful replica of Tirupati Balaji Temple, open to everyone with free entry
Nerul Balaji temple
Rock Garden
Rock Garden features a fun toy train and beautiful grounds adorned with statues and flowers
