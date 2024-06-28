Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 28, 2024

10 Places to visit in Navi Mumbai

Central Park in Navi Mumbai is a recreational hub with swings, slides, and serene spots, perfect for relaxation

Central Park

Located in Kharghar, this fascinating waterfalls cascade offers breathtaking views and fresh air to breathe

Pandavkada falls

A must-visit paradise for bird watchers and hikers, Karnala Bird Sanctuary houses over 200 bird species

Karnala bird sanctuary

This grand stadium hosts cricket and football matches and also has a tennis court, badminton court, and an Olympic-sized pool

DY Patil Stadium

Belapur Mango Garden is a unique park with various mango trees, a playground, and a pond with ducks

Belapur Mango Garden

Wonder Park features mini replicas of seven wonders, and thrilling amusement rides to enjoy

Wonder Park

Airoli Knowledge Park is a tech hub for IT and BPO companies, located at some distance from Navi Mumbai

Airoli knowledge park

Sagar Vihar Garden is a perfect picnic spot with beautiful flowers and serene sunset views

Sagar Vihar Garden

Nerul Balaji Temple is a beautiful replica of Tirupati Balaji Temple, open to everyone with free entry

Nerul Balaji temple

Rock Garden

Rock Garden features a fun toy train and beautiful grounds adorned with statues and flowers

