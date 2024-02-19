Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 places to visit in Ooty
Explore the lush greenery and exotic plants in the Government Botanical Gardens
Botanical Gardens:
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy boating and picturesque views at this artificial lake surrounded by eucalyptus trees
Ooty Lake:
Image Source: Pexels
Doddabetta Peak:
Image Source: Pexels
Trek or drive to the highest point in the Nilgiri Mountains for breathtaking panoramic views
Visit tea plantations like the famous Glenmorgan Tea Estate to learn about tea cultivation and enjoy scenic landscapes
Tea Estates:
Image Source: Pexels
Admire a variety of roses and other flowers at the Government Rose Garden
Rose Garden:
Image Source: Pexels
Spend time by the serene pristine lake and marvel at the cascading waterfalls nearby
Pykara Lake and Waterfalls:
Image Source: Pexels
Experience a scenic train journey on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed toy train from Ooty to Coonoor
Nilgiri Mountain Railway:
Image Source: Pexels
Learn about the indigenous tribes of the region and their culture at this research center
Ooty Tribal Research Center:
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this museum to see wax sculptures of famous personalities and historical figures
Ooty Wax World:
Image Source: Pexels
Have a fun-filled day with your family at this amusement park featuring various rides and activities
Thunder World:
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.