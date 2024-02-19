Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 places to visit in Ooty

Explore the lush greenery and exotic plants in the Government Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens: 

Enjoy boating and picturesque views at this artificial lake surrounded by eucalyptus trees

Ooty Lake: 

Doddabetta Peak: 

Trek or drive to the highest point in the Nilgiri Mountains for breathtaking panoramic views

Visit tea plantations like the famous Glenmorgan Tea Estate to learn about tea cultivation and enjoy scenic landscapes

Tea Estates: 

Admire a variety of roses and other flowers at the Government Rose Garden

Rose Garden: 

Spend time by the serene pristine lake and marvel at the cascading waterfalls nearby

Pykara Lake and Waterfalls: 

Experience a scenic train journey on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed toy train from Ooty to Coonoor

Nilgiri Mountain Railway: 

Learn about the indigenous tribes of the region and their culture at this research center

Ooty Tribal Research Center: 

Visit this museum to see wax sculptures of famous personalities and historical figures

Ooty Wax World: 

Have a fun-filled day with your family at this amusement park featuring various rides and activities

Thunder World: 

