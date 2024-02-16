Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 places to visit in Palakkad
This magnificent fort has an exquisite mix of Indian and European architecture which increases its beauty and grandeur
Palakkad Fort
Image Source: Pexels
A picturesque dam with gardens, boat rides, and a ropeway to keep you thoroughly entertained
Malampuzha Dam
Image Source: Pexels
Silent Valley National Park
Image Source: Pexels
The park has rich biodiversity with trekking trails, rare species and a serene environment
A Wildlife sanctuary known for tigers, elephants, and birdwatching. It is an experience of a lifetime
Parambikulam Tiger Reserve
Image Source: Pexels
A tranquil waterfall nestled in lush greenery which is ideal for a refreshing dip
Dhoni Waterfalls
Image Source: Pexels
A beautiful and peaceful village known for its annual Ratholsavam festival
Kalpathy Heritage Village
Image Source: Pexels
This ancient temple showcases Jain architecture and intricate carvings with cultural and historical significance
Jain Temple, Jainimedu
Image Source: Pexels
A Scenic spot offering panoramic views of Palakkad and surrounding areas
Kava Viewpoint
Image Source: Pexels
A pleasant hill station with tea estates, trekking trails, and stunning viewpoints
Nelliyampathy Hills
Image Source: Pexels
An impressive Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Bhagavathi, known for its rituals and festivals
Meenkulathi Bhagavathi Amman Temple
Image Source: Pexels
