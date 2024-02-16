Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 places to visit in Palakkad

This magnificent fort has an exquisite mix of Indian and European architecture which increases its beauty and grandeur

Palakkad Fort 

A picturesque dam with gardens, boat rides, and a ropeway to keep you thoroughly entertained 

Malampuzha Dam

Silent Valley National Park

The park has rich biodiversity with trekking trails, rare species and a serene environment 

A Wildlife sanctuary known for tigers, elephants, and birdwatching. It is an experience of a lifetime

Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

A tranquil waterfall nestled in lush greenery which is ideal for a refreshing dip

Dhoni Waterfalls

A beautiful and peaceful village known for its annual Ratholsavam festival

Kalpathy Heritage Village

This ancient temple showcases Jain architecture and intricate carvings with cultural and historical significance

Jain Temple, Jainimedu

A Scenic spot offering panoramic views of Palakkad and surrounding areas

Kava Viewpoint

A pleasant hill station with tea estates, trekking trails, and stunning viewpoints 

Nelliyampathy Hills

An impressive Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Bhagavathi, known for its rituals and festivals

Meenkulathi Bhagavathi Amman Temple

