Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 04, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Patiala
Discover the grandeur of the Qila Mubarak Complex, a fort-palace fusion built in the stunning Sikh Palace architectural style
Qila Mubarak Complex
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the exquisite white marble Kali Mata Mandir, built in 1963 by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, which houses the six-foot-tall idol of Goddess Kali
Patiala Kali Mata Mandir
Visit Sheesh Mahal, or the Palace of Mirrors, featuring beautiful frescoes from Maharaja Narinder Singhs’s era
Sheesh Mahal
Explore the revered Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Patiala, believed to have healing water, where visitors come to seek blessings
Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib
Step into the fascinating Moti Bagh Palace having striking architecture, and historical charm
Moti Bagh Palace
Stroll through Baradari Gardens, home to rare trees, shrubs, and flowers was built during Maharaja Rajinder Singh
Baradari Gardens
Explore the historical Bahadurgarh Fort, built in 1658 and later renovated by Maharaja Karam Singh
Bahadurgarh Fort
Enjoy the natural beauty of Bir Moti Bagh Wildlife Sanctuary, home to deer, mynas, and more
Bir Moti Bagh Wildlife Sanctuary
Rajindera Kothi
Experience the royal grandeur of Patiala at Rajindera Kothi, once home to the royal family and British guests
Explore the vibrant bazaars of Patiala where you can shop for traditional Phulkari work, bridal lehengas, and much more
Shopping in Patiala Markets
