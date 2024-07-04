Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 04, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Patiala

Discover the grandeur of the Qila Mubarak Complex, a fort-palace fusion built in the stunning Sikh Palace architectural style

Qila Mubarak Complex

Visit the exquisite white marble Kali Mata Mandir, built in 1963 by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, which houses the six-foot-tall idol of Goddess Kali

Patiala Kali Mata Mandir

Visit Sheesh Mahal, or the Palace of Mirrors, featuring beautiful frescoes from Maharaja Narinder Singhs’s era

 Sheesh Mahal

Explore the revered Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Patiala, believed to have healing water, where visitors come to seek blessings

Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib

Step into the fascinating Moti Bagh Palace having striking architecture, and historical charm

Moti Bagh Palace

Stroll through Baradari Gardens, home to rare trees, shrubs, and flowers was built during Maharaja Rajinder Singh

Baradari Gardens

Explore the historical Bahadurgarh Fort, built in 1658 and later renovated by Maharaja Karam Singh

Bahadurgarh Fort

Enjoy the natural beauty of Bir Moti Bagh Wildlife Sanctuary, home to deer, mynas, and more

Bir Moti Bagh Wildlife Sanctuary

Rajindera Kothi

Experience the royal grandeur of Patiala at Rajindera Kothi, once home to the royal family and British guests

Explore the vibrant bazaars of Patiala where you can shop for traditional Phulkari work, bridal lehengas, and much more

Shopping in Patiala Markets

