FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 Places to visit in Pushkar

Built in the 14th century this historic temple near Pushkar Lake is dedicated to Lord Brahma, having unique architecture

Brahma Temple

Image Source: Freepik

This ancient temple in Pushkar is dedicated to Lord Vaikuntha Venkatesh, having mesmerizing architecture with Mughal influences

Rangji temple

Image Source: Freepik

Pushkar lake

Image Source: Pexels

A sacred lake with bathing ghats is believed to be where Lord Brahma conducted a religious ceremony, attracting visitors for a holy dip

This beautiful temple with a dome, white walls, and pillars is dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar, attracting Hindu devotees

Varaha temple

Image Source: Freepik

A Sikh place of worship in Pushkar where Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh are believed to have rested during their visits

Gurudwara Sahib

Image Source: Freepik

One of the 52 ghats in Pushkar, known for religious rituals, and where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi, and other leaders were scattered

Gau Ghat

Image Source: Freepik

Famous for evening Aarti ceremonies with vibrant views of the lake, offering a lively atmosphere after the sunset

Varaha Ghat

Image Source: Freepik

The largest royal residence turned public guest house in Pushkar, providing a captivating view of Sarovar Lake with Rajasthani and Mughal architectural elements 

Man Mahal

Image Source: Freepik

A bustling marketplace in Pushkar known for rose pulp, syrup, and gulkand, providing a glimpse into the local culture with various handicraft items

Pushkar bazaar

Image Source: Freepik

A historic temple in Pushkar with mythological significance is a place where Goddess Gayatri cursed Lord Brahma

Gayatri Mata Temple

Image Source: Pexels

