Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 Places to visit in Pushkar
Built in the 14th century this historic temple near Pushkar Lake is dedicated to Lord Brahma, having unique architecture
Brahma Temple
Image Source: Freepik
This ancient temple in Pushkar is dedicated to Lord Vaikuntha Venkatesh, having mesmerizing architecture with Mughal influences
Rangji temple
Image Source: Freepik
Pushkar lake
Image Source: Pexels
A sacred lake with bathing ghats is believed to be where Lord Brahma conducted a religious ceremony, attracting visitors for a holy dip
This beautiful temple with a dome, white walls, and pillars is dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar, attracting Hindu devotees
Varaha temple
Image Source: Freepik
A Sikh place of worship in Pushkar where Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh are believed to have rested during their visits
Gurudwara Sahib
Image Source: Freepik
One of the 52 ghats in Pushkar, known for religious rituals, and where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi, and other leaders were scattered
Gau Ghat
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for evening Aarti ceremonies with vibrant views of the lake, offering a lively atmosphere after the sunset
Varaha Ghat
Image Source: Freepik
The largest royal residence turned public guest house in Pushkar, providing a captivating view of Sarovar Lake with Rajasthani and Mughal architectural elements
Man Mahal
Image Source: Freepik
A bustling marketplace in Pushkar known for rose pulp, syrup, and gulkand, providing a glimpse into the local culture with various handicraft items
Pushkar bazaar
Image Source: Freepik
A historic temple in Pushkar with mythological significance is a place where Goddess Gayatri cursed Lord Brahma
Gayatri Mata Temple
Image Source: Pexels
