Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 06, 2024

10 Places to visit in Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri is famous for its beaches; this beach is known for its stunning shore and various water sport activities 

Ratnagiri Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Forts are mesmeric! This fort is an architectural marvel as it is nestled on a cliff thus offering picturesque views 

Jaigad Forts

Image Source: Pexels

This palace is named after the Burmese King, Thibaw. It is now converted into a museum housing various  artifacts 

Thibaw Palace

Image Source: Pexels

This village has a calming atmosphere known for its scenic brilliance and the ashram of Swami Swaroopanand 

Pawas

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated to goddess Bhagwati; is a highly revered temple for tourists and locals alike

Bhagwati Mandir

Image Source: Pexels

You can enjoy breathtaking views of the amazing Arabian Sea from the top and take memorable photos

Ratnagiri Lighthouse

Image Source: Pexels

Another stunning beach; close to this beach is Ganpatipule Temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha 

Ganpatipule Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Tilak Ali Museum

Image Source: Pexels

A wonderfully curated museum dedicated to the freedom fighter, Lokmanya Tilak; showcasing his astounding contributions to Indian Freedom Struggle

A cascading waterfall nestled amongst a beautiful landscape. A Shiva temple is also located near this beauty 

Marleshwar Waterfall

Image Source: Pexels

This black sand beach is a stunning spot to enjoy nature’s surreal beauty and experience peace 

Velneshwar Beach

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here