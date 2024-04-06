Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 06, 2024
10 Places to visit in Ratnagiri
Ratnagiri is famous for its beaches; this beach is known for its stunning shore and various water sport activities
Ratnagiri Beach
Forts are mesmeric! This fort is an architectural marvel as it is nestled on a cliff thus offering picturesque views
Jaigad Forts
This palace is named after the Burmese King, Thibaw. It is now converted into a museum housing various artifacts
Thibaw Palace
This village has a calming atmosphere known for its scenic brilliance and the ashram of Swami Swaroopanand
Pawas
Dedicated to goddess Bhagwati; is a highly revered temple for tourists and locals alike
Bhagwati Mandir
You can enjoy breathtaking views of the amazing Arabian Sea from the top and take memorable photos
Ratnagiri Lighthouse
Another stunning beach; close to this beach is Ganpatipule Temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha
Ganpatipule Beach
Tilak Ali Museum
A wonderfully curated museum dedicated to the freedom fighter, Lokmanya Tilak; showcasing his astounding contributions to Indian Freedom Struggle
A cascading waterfall nestled amongst a beautiful landscape. A Shiva temple is also located near this beauty
Marleshwar Waterfall
This black sand beach is a stunning spot to enjoy nature’s surreal beauty and experience peace
Velneshwar Beach
