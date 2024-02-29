Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 Places to visit in Shimla

Enjoy awesome views of the mountains in Shimla at Summer Hills, a perfect place for a memorable day

Summer Hills

Image Source: Pexels

Visit this old building in Shimla that once used to be the President’s summer home which is now a cool place for art and humanities

Indian institute of advanced studies

Image Source: Pexels

Take a short hike to the highest point in Shimla and experience amazing views and explore the famous temple

Jakhoo Hills

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the big platform in the middle of Shimla to see awesome valley views, especially during sunset

Scandal point, Ridge

Image Source: Pexels

Naldhera is a perfect place for nature lovers to explore beautiful valleys, sunset, and horseback riding

Naldhera and Shaily Peak

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the fancy old building, play mini golf, and see the army museum in Shimla

Annandale

Image Source: Freepik

Spend a day shopping on Shimla’s famous street for warm clothes and local treats

Mall road

Image Source: Pexels

Spend some alone time at Shimla’s famous Christ Church and learn more about its history

Christ Church

Image Source: Pexels

For all nature lovers, this is the perfect park to visit in summer to see exotic birds and click amazing photos

Himalayan Bird Park

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the beautiful falls surrounded by forests in Shimla, especially during the rainy season

Chadwick falls

Image Source: Pexels

