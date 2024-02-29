Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 Places to visit in Shimla
Enjoy awesome views of the mountains in Shimla at Summer Hills, a perfect place for a memorable day
Summer Hills
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this old building in Shimla that once used to be the President’s summer home which is now a cool place for art and humanities
Indian institute of advanced studies
Image Source: Pexels
Take a short hike to the highest point in Shimla and experience amazing views and explore the famous temple
Jakhoo Hills
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the big platform in the middle of Shimla to see awesome valley views, especially during sunset
Scandal point, Ridge
Image Source: Pexels
Naldhera is a perfect place for nature lovers to explore beautiful valleys, sunset, and horseback riding
Naldhera and Shaily Peak
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the fancy old building, play mini golf, and see the army museum in Shimla
Annandale
Image Source: Freepik
Spend a day shopping on Shimla’s famous street for warm clothes and local treats
Mall road
Image Source: Pexels
Spend some alone time at Shimla’s famous Christ Church and learn more about its history
Christ Church
Image Source: Pexels
For all nature lovers, this is the perfect park to visit in summer to see exotic birds and click amazing photos
Himalayan Bird Park
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the beautiful falls surrounded by forests in Shimla, especially during the rainy season
Chadwick falls
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.