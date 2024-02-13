Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 places to visit in Sikkim

The capital city is known for its serene monasteries like Rumtek and Enchey, and the vibrant MG Marg

Gangtok:

Image Source: Pexels

A breathtaking glacial lake at an altitude of 12,313 feet, offering stunning views and yak rides

Tsomgo Lake:

Image Source: Pexels

Located on the Indo-China border, it offers majestic views of the surrounding mountains

Nathula Pass:

Image Source: Pexels

Known for the Pemayangtse Monastery and the panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range

Pelling:

Image Source: Pexels

The historic town where the first Chogyal (monarch) of Sikkim was consecrated. It's also the base for the Khangchendzonga National Park trek

Yuksom:

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for the Buddha Park, offering panoramic views of the Himalayas and serene monasteries

Ravangla:

Image Source: Pexels

Picturesque villages serve as gateways to Yumthang Valley and Gurudongmar Lake respectively

Lachung and Lachen:

Image Source: Pexels

Home to the world's largest statue of Guru Padmasambhava and the picturesque Temi Tea Garden

Namchi:

Image Source: Pexels

A hidden gem known for its winding roads, lush greenery, and stunning views of the Himalayas

Zuluk:

Image Source: Pexels

One of the highest lakes in the world, revered by both Buddhists and Sikhs for its spiritual significance and scenic beauty

Gurudongmar Lake:

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here