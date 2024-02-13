Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 places to visit in Sikkim
The capital city is known for its serene monasteries like Rumtek and Enchey, and the vibrant MG Marg
Gangtok:
Image Source: Pexels
A breathtaking glacial lake at an altitude of 12,313 feet, offering stunning views and yak rides
Tsomgo Lake:
Image Source: Pexels
Located on the Indo-China border, it offers majestic views of the surrounding mountains
Nathula Pass:
Image Source: Pexels
Known for the Pemayangtse Monastery and the panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range
Pelling:
Image Source: Pexels
The historic town where the first Chogyal (monarch) of Sikkim was consecrated. It's also the base for the Khangchendzonga National Park trek
Yuksom:
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for the Buddha Park, offering panoramic views of the Himalayas and serene monasteries
Ravangla:
Image Source: Pexels
Picturesque villages serve as gateways to Yumthang Valley and Gurudongmar Lake respectively
Lachung and Lachen:
Image Source: Pexels
Home to the world's largest statue of Guru Padmasambhava and the picturesque Temi Tea Garden
Namchi:
Image Source: Pexels
A hidden gem known for its winding roads, lush greenery, and stunning views of the Himalayas
Zuluk:
Image Source: Pexels
One of the highest lakes in the world, revered by both Buddhists and Sikhs for its spiritual significance and scenic beauty
Gurudongmar Lake:
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.