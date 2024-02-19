Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Travel

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 Places to visit in summer in India

Famous for its lively beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese charm, Goa is a top summer spot with something for everyone

Goa

Image Source: Pexels

A tropical paradise boasting pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs, perfect for snorkeling and relaxation

 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 

Image Source: Pexels

Kerala Backwaters, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

Serene waterways flanked by lush greenery and coconut palms offer a tranquil escape on traditional houseboats, a unique Kerala experience

Majestic landscapes of high-altitude deserts and towering mountains make Ladakh a summer haven for adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts alike

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir 

Image Source: Pexels

A charming hill station with colonial architecture, panoramic views of the Himalayas, and a pleasant climate, ideal for a summer retreat

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 

Image Source: Pexels

Picturesque tea plantations, misty valleys, and rich biodiversity await in Munnar, a serene hill station perfect for nature lovers and trekkers

Munnar, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

Quaint colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and a spiritual atmosphere define Puducherry, offering a unique blend of French and Indian cultures

Puducherry (Pondicherry) 

Image Source: Pexels

A laid-back beach town known for its pristine beaches, scenic cliffs, and ancient temples, providing a serene coastal retreat away from the crowds

Gokarna, Karnataka 

Image Source: Pexels

Lush forests, scenic viewpoints, and delicious strawberries characterize Mahabaleshwar, a charming hill station ideal for a peaceful summer getaway

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra 

Image Source: Pexels

Crescent-shaped beaches, clear blue waters, and Ayurvedic resorts make Kovalam a perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation by the Arabian Sea

Kovalam, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

