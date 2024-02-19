Heading 3
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 Places to visit in summer in India
Famous for its lively beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese charm, Goa is a top summer spot with something for everyone
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
A tropical paradise boasting pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs, perfect for snorkeling and relaxation
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image Source: Pexels
Kerala Backwaters, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Serene waterways flanked by lush greenery and coconut palms offer a tranquil escape on traditional houseboats, a unique Kerala experience
Majestic landscapes of high-altitude deserts and towering mountains make Ladakh a summer haven for adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts alike
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
A charming hill station with colonial architecture, panoramic views of the Himalayas, and a pleasant climate, ideal for a summer retreat
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Picturesque tea plantations, misty valleys, and rich biodiversity await in Munnar, a serene hill station perfect for nature lovers and trekkers
Munnar, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Quaint colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and a spiritual atmosphere define Puducherry, offering a unique blend of French and Indian cultures
Puducherry (Pondicherry)
Image Source: Pexels
A laid-back beach town known for its pristine beaches, scenic cliffs, and ancient temples, providing a serene coastal retreat away from the crowds
Gokarna, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Lush forests, scenic viewpoints, and delicious strawberries characterize Mahabaleshwar, a charming hill station ideal for a peaceful summer getaway
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
Crescent-shaped beaches, clear blue waters, and Ayurvedic resorts make Kovalam a perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation by the Arabian Sea
Kovalam, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
