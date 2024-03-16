Heading 3
MARCH 16, 2024
10 Places To Visit In Thanjavur
A UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning architecture and spiritual significance
Brihadeeswarar Temple
A historical palace complex with museums and art galleries showcasing the rich heritage of the region
Thanjavur Royal Palace
One of the oldest libraries in Asia, housing a vast collection of ancient manuscripts and rare books
Saraswathi Mahal Library
A grand palace built by the Maratha rulers, featuring exquisite architecture and beautiful courtyards
Thanjavur Maratha Palace
An ancient music hall within the palace complex known for its acoustics and intricate carvings
Sangeetha Mahal
A historic church built during the colonial era, known for its Gothic architecture and serene atmosphere
Schwartz Church
A temple complex built by the Chola dynasty, featuring impressive architecture and intricate sculptures
Gangaikonda Cholapuram
Located within the Royal Palace, this gallery houses a remarkable collection of bronze and stone sculptures, paintings, and artifacts
Thanjavur Art Gallery
A sacred temple dedicated to the planet Jupiter (Guru), known for its architectural beauty and religious significance
Alangudi Guru Temple
A revered temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracting devotees for its spiritual ambiance and festivals
Thirumananjeri Temple
