Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 16, 2024

10 Places To Visit In Thanjavur

A UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning architecture and spiritual significance

Brihadeeswarar Temple

A historical palace complex with museums and art galleries showcasing the rich heritage of the region

Thanjavur Royal Palace

One of the oldest libraries in Asia, housing a vast collection of ancient manuscripts and rare books

Saraswathi Mahal Library

A grand palace built by the Maratha rulers, featuring exquisite architecture and beautiful courtyards

Thanjavur Maratha Palace

An ancient music hall within the palace complex known for its acoustics and intricate carvings

Sangeetha Mahal

A historic church built during the colonial era, known for its Gothic architecture and serene atmosphere

Schwartz Church

A temple complex built by the Chola dynasty, featuring impressive architecture and intricate sculptures

Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Located within the Royal Palace, this gallery houses a remarkable collection of bronze and stone sculptures, paintings, and artifacts

Thanjavur Art Gallery

A sacred temple dedicated to the planet Jupiter (Guru), known for its architectural beauty and religious significance

Alangudi Guru Temple

A revered temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracting devotees for its spiritual ambiance and festivals

Thirumananjeri Temple

