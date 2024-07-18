Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 18, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Tirupati
This famous temple also known as Tirupati Balaji is dedicated to the Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple
Image: Freepik
Built-in 1130 AD, this large temple is known for its beautiful Dravidian architecture, a popular place for those seeking prosperity
Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple
Image: Freepik
Located at the foot of Tirumala Hills, this temple is a must-visit for pilgrims trekking to Tirumala
Srivari Padala Mandapam
Image: Freepik
This temple is dedicated to Goddess Padmavati, the consort of Lord Venkateswara, where pilgrims visit to seek blessings
Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple
Image: Freepik
Also called Kapila Theertham, this is the only Shiva temple in Tirupati, featuring a self-manifested Shiva Lingam
Sri Kapilswaraswamy Temple
Image: Freepik
Famous for its Vayu-linga, this temple is one of the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams where Lord Shiva is worshipped
Image: Freepik
Srikalahasti Temple
This lush park is home to exotic wildlife like the Flying Lizard, and Golden Gecko, and is a great spot for nature lovers
Sri Venkateswara National Park
Image: Freepik
A serene spot is perfect for a peaceful getaway and for wildlife enthusiasts who let visitors feed deer by hand
Deer Park
Image: Freepik
One of the highest waterfalls in India, Talakona’s water is believed to have healing properties
Talakona waterfalls
Image: Freepik
Close to the main temple, this scenic waterfall is a popular spot for pilgrims who believe its water is holy
Akasaganga Theertham
Image: Freepik
