 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 18, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Tirupati

This famous temple also known as Tirupati Balaji is dedicated to the Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Image: Freepik

Built-in 1130 AD, this large temple is known for its beautiful Dravidian architecture, a popular place for those seeking prosperity

Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple

Image: Freepik

Located at the foot of Tirumala Hills, this temple is a must-visit for pilgrims trekking to Tirumala

Srivari Padala Mandapam

Image: Freepik

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Padmavati, the consort of Lord Venkateswara, where pilgrims visit to seek blessings

Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple

Image: Freepik

Also called Kapila Theertham, this is the only Shiva temple in Tirupati, featuring a self-manifested Shiva Lingam

Sri Kapilswaraswamy Temple

Image: Freepik

Famous for its Vayu-linga, this temple is one of the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams where Lord Shiva is worshipped

Image: Freepik

Srikalahasti Temple

This lush park is home to exotic wildlife like the Flying Lizard, and Golden Gecko, and is a great spot for nature lovers

Sri Venkateswara National Park

Image: Freepik

A serene spot is perfect for a peaceful getaway and for wildlife enthusiasts who let visitors feed deer by hand

Deer Park

Image: Freepik

One of the highest waterfalls in India, Talakona’s water is believed to have healing properties

Talakona waterfalls

Image: Freepik

Close to the main temple, this scenic waterfall is a popular spot for pilgrims who believe its water is holy

Akasaganga Theertham

Image: Freepik

