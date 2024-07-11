Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 places to visit in Udaipur with family

This majestic City palace is truly admirable because of its amazing interiors and historical grandeur. Don’t miss the Mewar light and Sound show

Udaipur city palace

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the fascinating beauty of the Lake palace on Lake Pichola, and go for some boat rides

Lake palace

Image Source: Freepik

Get some serene, and romantic experience at Jagmandir, having beautiful gardens, and historic architecture

Jagmandir

Image Source: Freepik

Discover the ancient Jagdish temple with its black stone deity of Lord Vishnu and other shrines, where sunset Aarti gives a memorable experience

Jagdish temple

Image Source: Freepik

Take a walk through the Garden of Maidens, which looks beautiful with a fountain, marble elephants, and a lotus pool

Image Source: Freepik

Saheliyon ki bari

Relax at Fateh Sagar Lake, a man-made place admired for its peaceful outing spot where you can enjoy boat rides with your family

Fateh Sagar Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola to take a view of iconic landmarks like Lake Palace and Jag Mandir

Lake Pichola

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the peace by watching the sunset at Udaisagar Lake, where camel rides add more fun

Udaisagar lake

Image Source: Freepik

Jaisamand lake

Image Source: Freepik

Visit one of the oldest artificial lakes - Jaisamand Lake, and enjoy a perfect full-day adventure at a nearby wildlife sanctuary

Climb to the Sajjangarh palace, for an enchanting view of Udaipur, looks beautiful when illuminated at night

Sajjangarh palace

Image Source: Freepik

