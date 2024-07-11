Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 places to visit in Udaipur with family
This majestic City palace is truly admirable because of its amazing interiors and historical grandeur. Don’t miss the Mewar light and Sound show
Udaipur city palace
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the fascinating beauty of the Lake palace on Lake Pichola, and go for some boat rides
Lake palace
Image Source: Freepik
Get some serene, and romantic experience at Jagmandir, having beautiful gardens, and historic architecture
Jagmandir
Image Source: Freepik
Discover the ancient Jagdish temple with its black stone deity of Lord Vishnu and other shrines, where sunset Aarti gives a memorable experience
Jagdish temple
Image Source: Freepik
Take a walk through the Garden of Maidens, which looks beautiful with a fountain, marble elephants, and a lotus pool
Image Source: Freepik
Saheliyon ki bari
Relax at Fateh Sagar Lake, a man-made place admired for its peaceful outing spot where you can enjoy boat rides with your family
Fateh Sagar Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola to take a view of iconic landmarks like Lake Palace and Jag Mandir
Lake Pichola
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the peace by watching the sunset at Udaisagar Lake, where camel rides add more fun
Udaisagar lake
Image Source: Freepik
Jaisamand lake
Image Source: Freepik
Visit one of the oldest artificial lakes - Jaisamand Lake, and enjoy a perfect full-day adventure at a nearby wildlife sanctuary
Climb to the Sajjangarh palace, for an enchanting view of Udaipur, looks beautiful when illuminated at night
Sajjangarh palace
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.