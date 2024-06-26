Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 26, 2024
10 Places To Visit In Uttarkashi
Viswanath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva is an ancient temple in Uttarkashi, located near the Bhagirathi River and surrounded by snow-capped mountains
Viswanath temple
Image: Freepik
Maneri dam- built on the Bhagirathi river, is a beautiful spot surrounded by mountains and lush meadows
Image: Freepik
Maneri dam
Dodital Lake is a serene freshwater lake, believed to be the abode of Lord Ganesha, a great spot for trekking, picnics, and sunrise views
Image: Freepik
Dodital lake
This enchanting alpine meadow is perfect for trekking and camping, It offers mesmerizing views and popular skiing destination
Dayara Bugyal
Image: Freepik
Nachiketa Lake is a scenic spot, surrounded by pine and oak forests, is named after a mythological tale
Nachiketa Lake
Image: Freepik
The temple dedicated to the form of Goddess Durga is perched on the Hari Parvat hilltop, offering fascinating surroundings
Kuteti devi temple
Image: Freepik
This beautiful valley offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, a paradise for all the trekkers out there
Har Ki Doon
Image: Freepik
This temple near Viswanath temple is famous for its mighty Trishul, believed to be thrown by Goddess Shakti
Shakti temple
Image: Freepik
The source of the Bhagirathi river holds great significance in Hindu mythology, a revered spot for devotees and tourists
Gaumukh
Image: Freepik
Gangotri
Image: Freepik
This holy town on the banks of the Bhagirathi River is the origin point of the River Ganges
