 Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

JUNE 26, 2024

10 Places To Visit In Uttarkashi


Viswanath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva is an ancient temple in Uttarkashi, located near the Bhagirathi River and surrounded by snow-capped mountains 

Viswanath temple

Image: Freepik

Maneri dam- built on the Bhagirathi river, is a beautiful spot surrounded by mountains and lush meadows

Image: Freepik

Maneri dam

Dodital Lake is a serene freshwater lake, believed to be the abode of Lord Ganesha, a great spot for trekking, picnics, and sunrise views

Image: Freepik

Dodital lake

This enchanting alpine meadow is perfect for trekking and camping, It offers mesmerizing views and popular skiing destination

Dayara Bugyal

Image: Freepik

Nachiketa Lake is a scenic spot, surrounded by pine and oak forests, is named after a mythological tale

Nachiketa Lake 

Image: Freepik

The temple dedicated to the form of Goddess Durga is perched on the Hari Parvat hilltop, offering fascinating surroundings

Kuteti devi temple

Image: Freepik

This beautiful valley offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, a paradise for all the trekkers out there

Har Ki Doon

Image: Freepik

This temple near Viswanath temple is famous for its mighty Trishul, believed to be thrown by Goddess Shakti

Shakti temple

Image: Freepik

The source of the Bhagirathi river holds great significance in Hindu mythology, a revered spot for devotees and tourists

Gaumukh

Image: Freepik

Gangotri

Image: Freepik

This holy town on the banks of the Bhagirathi River is the origin point of the River Ganges

