Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 29, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Vadodara 

Laxmi Vilas Palace, built in 1890, is a beautiful example of Indo-Saracenic architecture and was the private residence of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III

Laxmi Vilas Palace

Sur Sagar Lake- in the heart of the city features a 120-feet statue of Lord Shiva, originally built in the 18th century, is a serene spot for relaxation

 Sur Sagar Lake

This UNESCO World Heritage Site, this park blends Hindu and Islamic architecture, offering historical splendor

Champaner Pavagadh Archeological Park

Spanning 113 acres, Sayaji Garden also known as Kamati Baug is home to a zoo, aquarium, museum, and toy train

Sayaji Garden

Located in Sayaji Baug, this museum showcases a diverse collection of artifacts from geology to art

Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery

Built in 1936 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Kirti Mandir is a group of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva

Kirti Mandir

Nyay Mandir, or the Temple of Justice is a beautiful Byzantine-style building created in memory of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III’s wife

Nyay Mandir

Spread over 130 acres, Ajwa Nimeta Garden is famous for its 100-meter musical fountain that synchronizes water and light

Ajwa Nimeta Garden

Baps Sri Swaminarayan Temple

This temple in Atladara showcases intricate carvings and architecture is dedicated to Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami

This sanctuary is home to diverse wildlife including giant squirrels, and sloth bears

Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary

