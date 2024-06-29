Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 29, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Vadodara
Laxmi Vilas Palace, built in 1890, is a beautiful example of Indo-Saracenic architecture and was the private residence of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III
Laxmi Vilas Palace
Image Source: Freepik
Sur Sagar Lake- in the heart of the city features a 120-feet statue of Lord Shiva, originally built in the 18th century, is a serene spot for relaxation
Sur Sagar Lake
Image Source: Freepik
This UNESCO World Heritage Site, this park blends Hindu and Islamic architecture, offering historical splendor
Champaner Pavagadh Archeological Park
Image Source: Freepik
Spanning 113 acres, Sayaji Garden also known as Kamati Baug is home to a zoo, aquarium, museum, and toy train
Sayaji Garden
Image Source: Freepik
Located in Sayaji Baug, this museum showcases a diverse collection of artifacts from geology to art
Image Source: Freepik
Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery
Built in 1936 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Kirti Mandir is a group of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva
Kirti Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
Nyay Mandir, or the Temple of Justice is a beautiful Byzantine-style building created in memory of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III’s wife
Nyay Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
Spread over 130 acres, Ajwa Nimeta Garden is famous for its 100-meter musical fountain that synchronizes water and light
Ajwa Nimeta Garden
Image Source: Freepik
Baps Sri Swaminarayan Temple
Image Source: Freepik
This temple in Atladara showcases intricate carvings and architecture is dedicated to Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami
This sanctuary is home to diverse wildlife including giant squirrels, and sloth bears
Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Freepik
