Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 places to visit in Vagamon

Expansive green meadows offering breathtaking views of surrounding hills and valleys

Vagamon Meadows

Image Source: Pexels

A tranquil forested area filled with tall pine trees, perfect for nature walks and photography

Vagamon Pine Forest

Image Source: Pexels

A religious site featuring large rock dedicated to Sufi saint Sheikh Fariduddin

Thangal Para

Image Source: Pexels

A Christian pilgrimage center with monastery atop a hill offering panoramic views

Kurisumala

Image Source: Pexels

Scenic waterfalls nestled amidst lush greenery, ideal for picnics and relaxation

Maramala Waterfalls

Image Source: Pexels

A hill dedicated to Lord Murugan, offering trekking opportunities and small temple at the summit

Murugan Hill

Image Source: Pexels

A serene lake surrounded by hills where you can enjoy boating and scenic views

Vagamon Lake

Image Source: Pexels

Unique landscape with rolling hills and rocky terrain, offering great spot for adventure enthusiasts

Barren Hills

Image Source: Pexels

Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, tigers, and various bird species, ideal for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers

Ulipooni Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

A dairy farm set amidst picturesque surroundings, offering fresh dairy products and peaceful ambiance

Kurisumala Dairy Farm

Image Source: Pexels

