10 places to visit in Vagamon
Expansive green meadows offering breathtaking views of surrounding hills and valleys
Vagamon Meadows
A tranquil forested area filled with tall pine trees, perfect for nature walks and photography
Vagamon Pine Forest
A religious site featuring large rock dedicated to Sufi saint Sheikh Fariduddin
Thangal Para
A Christian pilgrimage center with monastery atop a hill offering panoramic views
Kurisumala
Scenic waterfalls nestled amidst lush greenery, ideal for picnics and relaxation
Maramala Waterfalls
A hill dedicated to Lord Murugan, offering trekking opportunities and small temple at the summit
Murugan Hill
A serene lake surrounded by hills where you can enjoy boating and scenic views
Vagamon Lake
Unique landscape with rolling hills and rocky terrain, offering great spot for adventure enthusiasts
Barren Hills
Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, tigers, and various bird species, ideal for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers
Ulipooni Wildlife Sanctuary
A dairy farm set amidst picturesque surroundings, offering fresh dairy products and peaceful ambiance
Kurisumala Dairy Farm
