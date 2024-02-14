Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 places to visit in Varanasi
One of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Famous for its evening aarti ceremony, ritualistic worship of the Ganges River
Dashashwamedh Ghat
A popular ghat known for its serene atmosphere and yoga sessions
Assi Ghat
An important Buddhist pilgrimage site where Lord Buddha preached his first sermon
Sarnath
One of the oldest and most sacred cremation ghats where funeral pyres burn day and night
Manikarnika Ghat
One of the largest residential universities in Asia, with beautiful architecture and lush greenery
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
A modern temple dedicated to Lord Rama, known for its exquisite marble carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana
Tulsi Manas Mandir
Situated on the eastern bank of the Ganges River, this ancient fort houses a museum displaying vintage cars, royal costumes, and weaponry
Ramnagar Fort
A white marble temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located on the BHU campus
New Vishwanath Temple (Birla Temple)
Located within the BHU campus, this museum houses a vast collection of artefacts, paintings, and sculptures showcasing India's rich cultural heritage
Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum:
