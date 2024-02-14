Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 places to visit in Varanasi

One of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for its evening aarti ceremony, ritualistic worship of the Ganges River

Dashashwamedh Ghat

Image Source: Pexels

A popular ghat known for its serene atmosphere and yoga sessions

Assi Ghat

Image Source: Pexels

An important Buddhist pilgrimage site where Lord Buddha preached his first sermon

Sarnath

Image Source: Pexels

One of the oldest and most sacred cremation ghats where funeral pyres burn day and night

Manikarnika Ghat

Image Source: Pexels

One of the largest residential universities in Asia, with beautiful architecture and lush greenery

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Image Source: Pexels

A modern temple dedicated to Lord Rama, known for its exquisite marble carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana

Tulsi Manas Mandir

Image Source: Pexels

Situated on the eastern bank of the Ganges River, this ancient fort houses a museum displaying vintage cars, royal costumes, and weaponry

Ramnagar Fort

Image Source: Pexels

A white marble temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located on the BHU campus

New Vishwanath Temple (Birla Temple)

Image Source: Pexels

Located within the BHU campus, this museum houses a vast collection of artefacts, paintings, and sculptures showcasing India's rich cultural heritage

Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum: 

Image Source: Pexels

