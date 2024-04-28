Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 28, 2024

10 Places to visit in Vrindavan

A beautiful Hindu temple in Vrindavan dedicated to Lord Krishna having an adorable child like appearance in a beautiful Tribhanga pose

Banke Bihari Temple

Known as the “Temple of God’s love,” this popular site in Vrindavan showcases exquisite white marble architecture and is devoted to Radha Krishna and Sita Ram

 Prem Mandir

Built in 1542, this temple in Vrindavan has self-manifested idol of Lord Krishna and represents Radha with a crown

 Radha Raman Temple

A temple in the holy birthplace of Krishna, Nidhivan is a place where people believes he performs miracles every night

 Nidhivan

Also known as Sri Sri Krishna Balaram mandir, this temple in Raman Reti is a major attraction to visit

 ISKCON Vrindavan

Dedicated to Lord Krishna in his childhood home, this temple’s original idol is said to resemble the face of Krishna at birth

Govind Devji Temple

Also known as Sri Ranganath temple, is devoted to Lord Sri Goda Ranagamannar and Lord Ranganatha having a beautiful idol of Krishna In the form of a groom

Sri Rangji Mandir

Katyayani Peeth

A Shakti Peeth believed to be the place where Goddess Sati’s hair fell, holding significance in Hindu mythology

 Nandgaon

A small town near Vrindavan, believed to be the home of Lord Krishna’s foster parents

An old shrine in Vrindavan with deities like Radha-Vinoda, Vijaya Govinda and Radha Gokulananda

 Gokulananda temple

