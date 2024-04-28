Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Vrindavan
A beautiful Hindu temple in Vrindavan dedicated to Lord Krishna having an adorable child like appearance in a beautiful Tribhanga pose
Banke Bihari Temple
Known as the “Temple of God’s love,” this popular site in Vrindavan showcases exquisite white marble architecture and is devoted to Radha Krishna and Sita Ram
Prem Mandir
Built in 1542, this temple in Vrindavan has self-manifested idol of Lord Krishna and represents Radha with a crown
Radha Raman Temple
A temple in the holy birthplace of Krishna, Nidhivan is a place where people believes he performs miracles every night
Nidhivan
Also known as Sri Sri Krishna Balaram mandir, this temple in Raman Reti is a major attraction to visit
ISKCON Vrindavan
Dedicated to Lord Krishna in his childhood home, this temple’s original idol is said to resemble the face of Krishna at birth
Govind Devji Temple
Also known as Sri Ranganath temple, is devoted to Lord Sri Goda Ranagamannar and Lord Ranganatha having a beautiful idol of Krishna In the form of a groom
Sri Rangji Mandir
Katyayani Peeth
A Shakti Peeth believed to be the place where Goddess Sati’s hair fell, holding significance in Hindu mythology
Nandgaon
A small town near Vrindavan, believed to be the home of Lord Krishna’s foster parents
An old shrine in Vrindavan with deities like Radha-Vinoda, Vijaya Govinda and Radha Gokulananda
Gokulananda temple
