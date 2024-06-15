Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
june 15, 2024
10 Places to Visit in West KOLKATA
Kolkata, India’s second-largest city, is known for its vibrant culture, historical architecture, and delicious street food
Kolkata
Image Source: Freepik
This hill station offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga peaks, tea plantations, and charming Himalayan toy train
Darjeeling
Image Source: Freepik
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal Tiger
The Sundarbans
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its ancient temples and beautiful hills, Bankura is ideal for picnics, trekking, and exploring nature
Bankura
Image Source: Freepik
This hill station offers panoramic Himalayan views, beautiful gardens, monasteries, and a mix of cultures
Image Source: Freepik
Kalimpong
Famous for its medieval ruins, mosques, and tombs from the era of Muslim sultans, located in Malda
Pandua
Image Source: Freepik
Rich in historical significance with attractions like Mangal Pandey Park and the Gandhi Museum, reflecting the British era
Barrackpore
Image Source: Freepik
Rabindranath Tagore’s place of residence, this town is now a university and cultural hub with museums and annual fairs
Shantiniketan
Image Source: Freepik
Hooghly
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its historical influence from various European settlers, it is a region rich in cultural heritage
Famous for its royal palace built in the Italian Renaissance style, reflecting its historical and architectural grandeur
Cooch Behar
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.