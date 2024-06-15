Heading 3

10 Places to Visit in West KOLKATA

Kolkata, India’s second-largest city, is known for its vibrant culture, historical architecture, and delicious street food

Kolkata

This hill station offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga peaks, tea plantations, and charming Himalayan toy train

Darjeeling

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal Tiger

The Sundarbans

Known for its ancient temples and beautiful hills, Bankura is ideal for picnics, trekking, and exploring nature

Bankura

This hill station offers panoramic Himalayan views, beautiful gardens, monasteries, and a mix of cultures

Kalimpong

Famous for its medieval ruins, mosques, and tombs from the era of Muslim sultans, located in Malda

Pandua

Rich in historical significance with attractions like Mangal Pandey Park and the Gandhi Museum, reflecting the British era

Barrackpore

Rabindranath Tagore’s place of residence, this town is now a university and cultural hub with museums and annual fairs

Shantiniketan

Hooghly

Known for its historical influence from various European settlers, it is a region rich in cultural heritage

Famous for its royal palace built in the Italian Renaissance style, reflecting its historical and architectural grandeur 

Cooch Behar

