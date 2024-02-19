Heading 3

10 places to visit in Zanskar

Experience the once-in-a-lifetime moment by walking across the ice Zanskar River that takes place from late January to late February

Chadar Trek

The 79 km long river forms the Stod Valley within Zanska, and is also known as Stod River, famous for adventure sports and rafting events

Doda river

Shafat Glacier

The valley famous for the Nun and Kun peaks is one of the beautiful fertile valleys of the Zanskar region

Parkachik Glacier lets you witness the spectacular view of ice sliding down slowly from the slopes of Nun and Kun peaks

Parkachik Glacier

The 23-kilometer-long glacier, Drang Drung can be also seen from Pensi La, and is one of the best trekking places to explore

Drang Drung Glacier

Located near Padum, this monastery stands out for its impressive architecture and offers mesmerizing views of the Zanskar Valley

Stongdey Monastery

A charming town with a Buddhist atmosphere; explore Stongdey and Karsha Monasteries for cultural richness and panoramic views

Padum

The mountain range pass located at the border of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh located at 16,703 above sea level is difficult to climb

Shingo La

This monastery is on a cliffside and reaching it is an adventure, having amazing views to explore

Phuktal Monastery

