Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 places to visit in Zanskar
Experience the once-in-a-lifetime moment by walking across the ice Zanskar River that takes place from late January to late February
Chadar Trek
Image Source: Pexels
The 79 km long river forms the Stod Valley within Zanska, and is also known as Stod River, famous for adventure sports and rafting events
Doda river
Image Source: Pexels
Shafat Glacier
Image Source: Pexels
The valley famous for the Nun and Kun peaks is one of the beautiful fertile valleys of the Zanskar region
Parkachik Glacier lets you witness the spectacular view of ice sliding down slowly from the slopes of Nun and Kun peaks
Parkachik Glacier
Image Source: Pexels
The 23-kilometer-long glacier, Drang Drung can be also seen from Pensi La, and is one of the best trekking places to explore
Drang Drung Glacier
Image Source: Pexels
Located near Padum, this monastery stands out for its impressive architecture and offers mesmerizing views of the Zanskar Valley
Stongdey Monastery
Image Source: Pexels
A charming town with a Buddhist atmosphere; explore Stongdey and Karsha Monasteries for cultural richness and panoramic views
Padum
Image Source: Pexels
The mountain range pass located at the border of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh located at 16,703 above sea level is difficult to climb
Shingo La
Image Source: Pexels
This monastery is on a cliffside and reaching it is an adventure, having amazing views to explore
Phuktal Monastery
Image Source: Pexels
