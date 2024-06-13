Heading 3
10 Places To Visit IN Puducherry
This peaceful retreat in Puducherry offers a tranquil escape for tourists and spiritual seekers
Shri Aurobindo Ghosh Ashram
Auroville- the universal town near Puducherry where people live in harmony, an ideal spot for those seeking peace
Auroville
Get into some beachy romance, or play at Paradise Beach known for its soft golden sand and clear blue water
Paradise beach
Gingee Fort, a national monument is a must-visit for history enthusiasts and architecture lovers, offering a glimpse into the past
Gingee fort
This temple is famous for its massive chariot procession during the annual Brahmotsavam festival
Sri Gokilambal Thirukameswar temple
This Gothic-style church is a spiritual and architectural gem, situated near the railway station, and is a peaceful place for reflection and prayer
Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
The Jawahar Toy Museum houses over 140 dolls from different Indian states and is one of the charming spots for both children and adults
Jawahar toy museum
Perfect for a relaxing evening walk, this beach has a serene sea breeze and calming waves
Promenade beach
Chunnambar boat house offers thrilling boat rides and serene picnicking spots amidst lush greenery
Chunnambar Boathouse
This Instagrammable man-made lake is known for its stunning sunrise and sunset views, a haven for bird watchers
Outside lake
