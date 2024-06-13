Heading 3

10 Places To Visit IN Puducherry


This peaceful retreat in Puducherry offers a tranquil escape for tourists and spiritual seekers

Shri Aurobindo Ghosh Ashram

Auroville- the universal town near Puducherry where people live in harmony, an ideal spot for those seeking peace

Auroville

Get into some beachy romance, or play at Paradise Beach known for its soft golden sand and clear blue water

Paradise beach

Gingee Fort, a national monument is a must-visit for history enthusiasts and architecture lovers, offering a glimpse into the past

Gingee fort

This temple is famous for its massive chariot procession during the annual Brahmotsavam festival

Sri Gokilambal Thirukameswar temple

This Gothic-style church is a spiritual and architectural gem, situated near the railway station, and is a peaceful place for reflection and prayer

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

The Jawahar Toy Museum houses over 140 dolls from different Indian states and is one of the charming spots for both children and adults

Jawahar toy museum

Perfect for a relaxing evening walk, this beach has a serene sea breeze and calming waves

Promenade beach 

Chunnambar boat house offers thrilling boat rides and serene picnicking spots amidst lush greenery

Chunnambar Boathouse

This Instagrammable man-made lake is known for its stunning sunrise and sunset views, a haven for bird watchers

Outside lake

