If your kid is fond of swimming, then you should must take him to a swimming pool but must follow all the safety measures
Swimming Pool
You should visit some wildlife sanctuaries with your child. He/she would definitely gonna love it
Wildlife Sanctuaries
Parks are full of fun. You can do some exercise, yoga or play some healthy games with your kiddo
Parks
Your kids must see all the animals in reality whom they see in pictures in their book
Zoo
Museums are good fun. Your kids will explore so many things and take some great knowledge
Museums
Food Zone
Who doesn't love to eat some good food? Take your kids on a food trip
It is like a playing area where kids get to know each other and play games together
Kids Zone
Take your kids to the city fairs or some great festive events. They are gonna love it
Fair & Festival
You can visit some sports area and train your kid to be a sportsperson
Sports Area
