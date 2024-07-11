Heading 3

10 plant-based meat substitutes in India

North Indians prepare kebabs with kathal mince and traditionally in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu it is used in many recipes to make veg versions

RAW JACKFRUIT

King oyster or Shiitake mushrooms have the right chewiness when dehydrated to give meaty textures 

DEHYDRATED MUSHROOMS

When cooked with a suitable marinade, these plant-based options can mimic the taste of fish effectively 

TOFU

Popular in western coasts of India like Maharashtra, where they are shallow fried and consumed as 'Kelyachi Kaap'

RAW BANANA

Extensively used rich in protein meat substitute. In North, Soya Chaap is very popular along with soya keema

SOYA CHUNKS

While Rajma kebabs have been around for ages, the use of other legumes such as chickpeas as mock meat is relatively new

LEGUMES

Whole brinjal gravies, called enne-gai in Kannada, are popularly paired with jowar, rice, or wheat flatbreads called bhakri

BRINJAL

This root vegetable is a hearty and satisfying meal, often used as a meat substitute in curries in North-East India  and also as dry sabzi in Kerala with coconut oil

TARO ROOT

ELEPHANT FOOT YAM

It is commonly used in North India to make cutlets and kebabs like veg galouti kebab

Mashed green peas make for an excellent meat substitute and can be used in making burger patties and peas pulao

GREEN PEAS

