july 11, 2024
10 plant-based meat substitutes in India
North Indians prepare kebabs with kathal mince and traditionally in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu it is used in many recipes to make veg versions
RAW JACKFRUIT
King oyster or Shiitake mushrooms have the right chewiness when dehydrated to give meaty textures
DEHYDRATED MUSHROOMS
When cooked with a suitable marinade, these plant-based options can mimic the taste of fish effectively
TOFU
Popular in western coasts of India like Maharashtra, where they are shallow fried and consumed as 'Kelyachi Kaap'
RAW BANANA
Extensively used rich in protein meat substitute. In North, Soya Chaap is very popular along with soya keema
SOYA CHUNKS
While Rajma kebabs have been around for ages, the use of other legumes such as chickpeas as mock meat is relatively new
LEGUMES
Whole brinjal gravies, called enne-gai in Kannada, are popularly paired with jowar, rice, or wheat flatbreads called bhakri
BRINJAL
This root vegetable is a hearty and satisfying meal, often used as a meat substitute in curries in North-East India and also as dry sabzi in Kerala with coconut oil
TARO ROOT
ELEPHANT FOOT YAM
It is commonly used in North India to make cutlets and kebabs like veg galouti kebab
Mashed green peas make for an excellent meat substitute and can be used in making burger patties and peas pulao
GREEN PEAS
