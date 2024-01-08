Heading 3

10 plant-based protein recipes

Embrace the flavors of India with a hearty chickpea and spinach curry. Packed with protein and essential nutrients, this dish is a delightful and comforting option for a satisfying dinner

Chickpea and Spinach Curry

Elevate your stuffed peppers by filling them with a protein powerhouse of quinoa and black beans. These colorful and flavorful peppers are a complete and nutritious meal

Quinoa and Black Bean Stuffed Peppers

Create a quick and nutrient-rich stir-fry with lentils and a medley of fresh vegetables. This savory dish is not only high in protein but also bursting with vibrant flavors

Lentil and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Start your day right with a protein-packed tofu scramble wrapped in a whole-grain tortilla. Add your favorite veggies, salsa, and avocado for a delicious and satisfying breakfast

Tofu Scramble Breakfast Burritos

Explore the nutty and firm texture of tempeh in a flavorful stir-fry. Pair it with broccoli and cashews for a protein-rich and satisfying dinner option

Tempeh Stir-Fry with Broccoli and Cashews

Enjoy a protein-rich and indulgent chia seed pudding topped with a dollop of almond butter. This delightful dessert or breakfast option is a perfect blend of creamy and crunchy textures

Chia Seed Pudding with Almond Butter

Replace traditional meat in your Bolognese with a savory mushroom and lentil mix. This plant-based version offers the same hearty and satisfying flavors

Mushroom and Lentil Bolognese

Whip up a refreshing chickpea and avocado salad for a quick and protein-packed lunch. The combination of creamy avocado and protein-rich chickpeas creates a delicious and nourishing dish

Chickpea and Avocado Salad

Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Tacos

Spice up your taco night with roasted cauliflower and chickpea filling. These plant-based tacos are not only visually appealing but also a delightful explosion of flavors

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a protein-packed peanut butter and banana smoothie bowl. Top it with granola, fresh fruit, and nuts for a delightful and energizing breakfast or snack

Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl

