Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 17, 2024

10 Pleasant Scented Candle Fragrances

Lavender is known for its calming and soothing properties and it has a soft floral fragrance that will win you over

Lavender

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet and comforting fragrance, vanilla has warm, creamy notes that will surely create a cozy atmosphere in your sweet abode 

Vanilla

Image Source: Pexels

With its fresh and invigorating aroma, eucalyptus will provide you with a refreshing vibe Alka around your house

Eucalyptus

Image Source: Pexels

This rich and woody scent has earthy undertones, evoking a sense of warmth to experience tranquility 

Sandalwood

Image Source: Pexels

With its sweet and floral fragrance, jasmine is both exotic and intoxicating, therefore creating a romantic and luxurious ambiance

Image Source: Pexels

Jasmine

Sounds unique but is reminiscent of tropical vacations, with its creamy and slightly sweet scent that instantly transports you to a sun-kissed beach

Coconut

Image Source: Pexels

Citrus scents are uplifting and refreshing, adding a burst of energy and vitality to any space

Citrus

Image Source: Pexels

Rose fragrance is elegant and timeless, with its romantic scent, it fills the air with its floral aroma

Rose

Image Source: Pexels

Peppermint

Image Source: Pexels

If you are a fan of strong fragrances then this one is for you, it is known for its fresh and minty scent 

It provides a warm and woodsy aroma, cedarwood will bring a sense of coziness and sophistication to your room

Cedarwood

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here