Aditi Singh
may 17, 2024
10 Pleasant Scented Candle Fragrances
Lavender is known for its calming and soothing properties and it has a soft floral fragrance that will win you over
Lavender
A sweet and comforting fragrance, vanilla has warm, creamy notes that will surely create a cozy atmosphere in your sweet abode
Vanilla
With its fresh and invigorating aroma, eucalyptus will provide you with a refreshing vibe Alka around your house
Eucalyptus
This rich and woody scent has earthy undertones, evoking a sense of warmth to experience tranquility
Sandalwood
With its sweet and floral fragrance, jasmine is both exotic and intoxicating, therefore creating a romantic and luxurious ambiance
Jasmine
Sounds unique but is reminiscent of tropical vacations, with its creamy and slightly sweet scent that instantly transports you to a sun-kissed beach
Coconut
Citrus scents are uplifting and refreshing, adding a burst of energy and vitality to any space
Citrus
Rose fragrance is elegant and timeless, with its romantic scent, it fills the air with its floral aroma
Rose
Peppermint
If you are a fan of strong fragrances then this one is for you, it is known for its fresh and minty scent
It provides a warm and woodsy aroma, cedarwood will bring a sense of coziness and sophistication to your room
Cedarwood
