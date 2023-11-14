Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
10 Pocket-friendly trips in India
Rishikesh tops the charts among the budget travel destinations in India. From visiting Lakshman Jhula to enjoying river rafting, it is among the cheapest places to plan for
Rishikesh
Images Sources: Pexels
You can get the French flair in India if you plan to visit Pondicherry. Walk the cobblestoned streets and visit the cafes on the beach
Pondicherry
Images Sources: Pexels
It is famous for the verdant countryside, lagoons, and the waterways. Enjoy Alappuzha beach, Vembanad lake and Pathiramanal island with delicious sea-food
Alleppey
Images Sources: Pexels
Sip the special tea, gaze at the sunrise at Tiger hills and get ready to be mesmerized by the magnificent Kanchenjunga; it is a beautiful place to plan for
Images Sources: Pexels
Darjeeling
Nothing beats its wonderful climate, scenic view of the Himalayas, picturesque treks, Tibetan Buddhist culture, and yummy local food. And all this comes well in your budget
Sikkim
Images Sources: Pexels
This beach city of Karnataka is serene, pristine, and full of stunning sights; all of this together makes it wonderful for backpackers
Gokarna
Images Sources: Pexels
A serene environment, clean and beautiful temples, soothing climate, and a lot of other things make this hill station a wonderful place to be at
Mahabaleshwar
Images Sources: Pexels
A bit less commercialized- this hill station of West Bengal offers some of the breathtaking views of the mountains, valleys, and other attractions
Kurseong
Images Sources: Pexels
This city has some of the exceptional ancient monuments. Nevertheless, it is a fine hideout for a budget traveler near Bangalore
Hampi
Images Sources: Pexels
This breath-taking hill station of the South is a prime location for honeymoon goers. The entire place is surrounded by verdant valleys, granite cliffs, and stunning cascades
Kodaikanal
Images Sources: Pexels
