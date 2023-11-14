Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

10 Pocket-friendly trips in India 

Rishikesh tops the charts among the budget travel destinations in India. From visiting Lakshman Jhula to enjoying river rafting, it is among the cheapest places to plan for

Rishikesh 

 Images Sources: Pexels 

You can get the French flair in India if you plan to visit Pondicherry. Walk the cobblestoned streets and visit the cafes on the beach

Pondicherry

 Images Sources: Pexels 

It is famous for the verdant countryside, lagoons, and the waterways. Enjoy Alappuzha beach, Vembanad lake and Pathiramanal island with delicious sea-food

Alleppey

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Sip the special tea, gaze at the sunrise at Tiger hills and get ready to be mesmerized by the magnificent Kanchenjunga; it is a beautiful place to plan for

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Darjeeling

Nothing beats its wonderful climate, scenic view of the Himalayas, picturesque treks, Tibetan Buddhist culture, and yummy local food. And all this comes well in your budget

Sikkim

 Images Sources: Pexels 

This beach city of Karnataka is serene, pristine, and full of stunning sights; all of this together makes it wonderful for backpackers

Gokarna

 Images Sources: Pexels 

A serene environment, clean and beautiful temples, soothing climate, and a lot of other things make this hill station a wonderful place to be at

 Mahabaleshwar 

 Images Sources: Pexels 

A bit less commercialized- this hill station of West Bengal offers some of the breathtaking views of the mountains, valleys, and other attractions

 Kurseong 

 Images Sources: Pexels 

This city has some of the exceptional ancient monuments. Nevertheless, it is a fine hideout for a budget traveler near Bangalore 

Hampi 

 Images Sources: Pexels 

This breath-taking hill station of the South is a prime location for honeymoon goers. The entire place is surrounded by verdant valleys, granite cliffs, and stunning cascades 

Kodaikanal 

 Images Sources: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here