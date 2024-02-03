Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 Poha recipes to try
A traditional flattened rice dish with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric
Classic Poha
Image: Pexels
Poha cooked with an assortment of colorful vegetables for added flavor and nutrition
Vegetable Poha
Image: Pexels
Poha prepared with onions, green chilies, and garnished with coriander leaves
Kanda Poha
Image: Pexels
A twist on traditional upma, using poha as the main ingredient
Poha Upma
Image: Pexels
Poha cooked with spiced potatoes, enhancing the dish with a delightful blend of flavors
Aloo Poha
Image: Pexels
Poha is inspired by the flavors of Indore, often featuring fennel seeds and peanuts
Image: Pexels
Indori Poha
Poha mixed with yogurt and spices, creating a refreshing and tangy variation
Dahi Poha
Image: Pexels
Poha mixed with mashed potatoes and spices, shaped into cutlets, and shallow fried
Poha Cutlet
Image: Pexels
Poha seasoned with lemon juice, offering a zesty and citrusy kick
Lemon Poha
Image: Pexels
Poha cooked with jaggery, coconut, and nuts, creating a sweet and delightful dish
Sweet Poha
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.