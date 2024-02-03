Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 Poha recipes to try

    A traditional flattened rice dish with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric

Classic Poha

Image: Pexels

    Poha cooked with an assortment of colorful vegetables for added flavor and nutrition

 Vegetable Poha

Image: Pexels

 Poha prepared with onions, green chilies, and garnished with coriander leaves

 Kanda Poha

Image: Pexels

    A twist on traditional upma, using poha as the main ingredient

 Poha Upma

Image: Pexels

    Poha cooked with spiced potatoes, enhancing the dish with a delightful blend of flavors

Aloo Poha

Image: Pexels

    Poha is inspired by the flavors of Indore, often featuring fennel seeds and peanuts

Image: Pexels

 Indori Poha

    Poha mixed with yogurt and spices, creating a refreshing and tangy variation

Dahi Poha

Image: Pexels

    Poha mixed with mashed potatoes and spices, shaped into cutlets, and shallow fried

Poha Cutlet

Image: Pexels

    Poha seasoned with lemon juice, offering a zesty and citrusy kick

 Lemon Poha

Image: Pexels

     Poha cooked with jaggery, coconut, and nuts, creating a sweet and delightful dish

Sweet Poha

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here