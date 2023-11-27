Heading 3

10 poisonous plants 

Oleander, with its vibrant flowers, is common in India. However, all parts of the plant are highly toxic, containing compounds that affect the heart. Ingestion can lead to severe poisoning

Oleander (Nerium oleander)

The castor bean plant, known for its castor oil production, contains ricin in its seeds, a potent toxin. Ingestion can result in severe poisoning, and even a tiny amount can be fatal

Castor Bean Plant (Ricinus communis)

Datura, also known as Jimsonweed, is found in various regions of India. It contains tropane alkaloids, causing hallucinations and toxicity. Ingestion can lead to serious health issues

Datura (Datura)

Aconite, also known as monkshood, is found in the Himalayan region. The plant contains alkaloids that can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and cardiovascular issues if ingested

Aconite (Aconitum)

Calotropis, commonly found in India, contains toxic latex. Ingesting parts of the plant can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Calotropis (Calotropis)

Commonly known as the suicide tree, cerbera odollam is found in India and contains potent cardiac glycosides. Ingestion of its seeds can lead to severe toxicity affecting the heart

Cerbera Odollam (Pong-pong)

Witness the beauty and peril of angel’s trumpet, a plant containing tropane alkaloids that can cause hallucinations, paralysis, and fatal respiratory failure if consumed

Angel’s Trumpet (Brugmansia)

Enter the enchanting world of foxglove, a charming flower hiding deadly cardiac glycosides. Ingestion can lead to severe heart irregularities and even be fatal

Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea)

Wade into the dangers of water hemlock, a highly toxic plant containing cicutoxin. Ingestion can lead to seizures, nausea, and, in severe cases, respiratory failure

Water Hemlock (Cicuta)

Unveil the mystery of deadly nightshade, a beautiful yet perilous plant known for its toxic berries that can cause hallucinations, seizures, and even death if ingested

Deadly Nightshade (Atropa belladonna)

