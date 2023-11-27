Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
10 poisonous plants
Oleander, with its vibrant flowers, is common in India. However, all parts of the plant are highly toxic, containing compounds that affect the heart. Ingestion can lead to severe poisoning
Oleander (Nerium oleander)
Image Source: Pexels
The castor bean plant, known for its castor oil production, contains ricin in its seeds, a potent toxin. Ingestion can result in severe poisoning, and even a tiny amount can be fatal
Castor Bean Plant (Ricinus communis)
Image Source: Pexels
Datura, also known as Jimsonweed, is found in various regions of India. It contains tropane alkaloids, causing hallucinations and toxicity. Ingestion can lead to serious health issues
Datura (Datura)
Image Source: Pexels
Aconite, also known as monkshood, is found in the Himalayan region. The plant contains alkaloids that can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and cardiovascular issues if ingested
Aconite (Aconitum)
Image Source: Pixabay
Calotropis, commonly found in India, contains toxic latex. Ingesting parts of the plant can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
Calotropis (Calotropis)
Image Source: Pixabay
Commonly known as the suicide tree, cerbera odollam is found in India and contains potent cardiac glycosides. Ingestion of its seeds can lead to severe toxicity affecting the heart
Cerbera Odollam (Pong-pong)
Image Source: Pexels
Witness the beauty and peril of angel’s trumpet, a plant containing tropane alkaloids that can cause hallucinations, paralysis, and fatal respiratory failure if consumed
Angel’s Trumpet (Brugmansia)
Image Source: Pixabay
Enter the enchanting world of foxglove, a charming flower hiding deadly cardiac glycosides. Ingestion can lead to severe heart irregularities and even be fatal
Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea)
Image Source: Pixabay
Wade into the dangers of water hemlock, a highly toxic plant containing cicutoxin. Ingestion can lead to seizures, nausea, and, in severe cases, respiratory failure
Water Hemlock (Cicuta)
Image Source: Pixabay
Unveil the mystery of deadly nightshade, a beautiful yet perilous plant known for its toxic berries that can cause hallucinations, seizures, and even death if ingested
Deadly Nightshade (Atropa belladonna)
Image Source: Pixabay
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.