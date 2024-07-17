Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 Polite Ways to end an argument
I hate it when we can't get through to each other
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Help me understand what you're feeling
#2
Image Source: Pexels
What's one thing you need me to hear right now?
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Okay, let me just try to understand your perspective
#4
Image Source: Pexels
What can I do to make this better for you? I want to
#5
Image Source: Pexels
I'm not hearing you well, am I? Please try again
Image Source: Pexels
#6
I think we should slow down this convo just a bit to see what we`re even really fighting about
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Surely we agree on something here?
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Please tell me what you meant when you said..
#9
Image Source: Pexels
We are two grown adults, surely we can find a solution
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.