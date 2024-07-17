Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

july 17, 2024

10 Polite Ways to end an argument

I hate it when we can't get through to each other

#1

Help me understand what you're feeling

#2

What's one thing you need me to hear right now?

#3

Okay, let me just try to understand your perspective

#4

What can I do to make this better for you? I want to

#5

I'm not hearing you well, am I? Please try again

#6

I think we should slow down this convo just a bit to see what we`re even really fighting about

#7

Surely we agree on something here?

#8

Please tell me what you meant when you said..

#9

We are two grown adults, surely we can find a solution

#10

