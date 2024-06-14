Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 14, 2024

10 Poorest countries in the world

As per the International Monetary Fund (May 7, 2024), South Sudan is the poorest country in the world, with a GDP per Capita of $ 455.16

South Sudan

Image Source: Pexels

With a GDP per capita of $915.88, Burundi takes the 2nd spot on the list

Burundi

Image Source: Pexels

It has recorded a GDP per capita of $1.12 thousand and secured the third spot in the list of the poorest countries of 2024

Central African Republic

Image Source: Pexels

With a GDP per capita of $1.55 thousand, this country turns the fourth poorest country in the world

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Image Source: Freepik

As per IMF data, Mozambique has a GDP per capita of $1.65 thousand. It rests at the fifth spot

Mozambique

Image Source: Freepik

Niger is the 6th poorest country as per IMF data, it has a GDP per capita of $1.67 thousand

Image Source: Freepik

Niger

With a GDP per capita of $1.71 thousand, Malawi takes the seventh spot

Malawi

Image Source: Freepik

Liberia is the eighth poorest country, recorded a GDP per capita of $1.88 thousand

Liberia

Image Source: Freepik

Madagascar takes the ninth spot. It has a GDP per capita of $1.98 thousand

Madagascar

Image Source: Pexels

Yemen is the 10th poorest country, with a recorded GDP per capita of $2 thousand

Yemen 

Image Source: Freepik

These are the poorest countries in the world in 2024 by GDP per capita PPP as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of May 07, 2024

Source

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here