Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 Poorest countries in the world
As per the International Monetary Fund (May 7, 2024), South Sudan is the poorest country in the world, with a GDP per Capita of $ 455.16
South Sudan
With a GDP per capita of $915.88, Burundi takes the 2nd spot on the list
Burundi
It has recorded a GDP per capita of $1.12 thousand and secured the third spot in the list of the poorest countries of 2024
Central African Republic
With a GDP per capita of $1.55 thousand, this country turns the fourth poorest country in the world
Democratic Republic of the Congo
As per IMF data, Mozambique has a GDP per capita of $1.65 thousand. It rests at the fifth spot
Mozambique
Niger is the 6th poorest country as per IMF data, it has a GDP per capita of $1.67 thousand
Niger
With a GDP per capita of $1.71 thousand, Malawi takes the seventh spot
Malawi
Liberia is the eighth poorest country, recorded a GDP per capita of $1.88 thousand
Liberia
Madagascar takes the ninth spot. It has a GDP per capita of $1.98 thousand
Madagascar
Yemen is the 10th poorest country, with a recorded GDP per capita of $2 thousand
Yemen
These are the poorest countries in the world in 2024 by GDP per capita PPP as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of May 07, 2024
