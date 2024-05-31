Heading 3
10 Popular books for Vocabulary building
Read this popular book that will help you improve and build your vocabulary in a short period
30 days to more powerful vocabulary by Norman Lewis
Prepare for tough examinations with this book that covers the list of vocabulary that will be beneficial for you
The Black Book of English Vocabulary by Nikhil Gupta
The book covers a wide range of vocabulary for almost 180 topics, which will help you increase your word dictionary
Oxford learner’s Pocket Word skills by Redman Stuart
This popular book has a structured approach to learning new words and their meanings
Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
Take this book as a guide to improving your writing with valuable insights into using the right language
The Element of Style by William Strunk Jr. And E.B. White
This workbook has interesting strategies and exercises to improve your word dictionary
The Vocabulary Builder Workbook by Chris Lele
Read this book that will put a light on the essential words with their definitions, pronunciations, and right examples
1100 words you need to know by Murray Bromberg and Melvin Gordo
Expose yourself to new vocabulary with this historical non-fiction book that has an interesting narrative
The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester
Learn the elegant language from The Great Gatsby- the right source to improve vocabulary
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
The book famous for its mindful language is an amazing book with a rich vocabulary
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
