Priyanshi Shah

MAY 31, 2024

10 Popular books for Vocabulary building

Read this popular book that will help you improve and build your vocabulary in a short period

30 days to more powerful vocabulary by Norman Lewis

Image: Freepik

Prepare for tough examinations with this book that covers the list of vocabulary that will be beneficial for you

The Black Book of English Vocabulary by Nikhil Gupta

Image: Freepik

The book covers a wide range of vocabulary for almost 180 topics, which will help you increase your word dictionary

Oxford learner’s Pocket Word skills by Redman Stuart

Image: Freepik

This popular book has a structured approach to learning new words and their meanings

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

Image: Freepik

Take this book as a guide to improving your writing with valuable insights into using the right language

The Element of Style by William Strunk Jr. And E.B. White

Image: Freepik

This workbook has interesting strategies and exercises to improve your word dictionary 

The Vocabulary Builder Workbook by Chris Lele

Image: Freepik

Read this book that will put a light on the essential words with their definitions, pronunciations, and right examples

1100 words you need to know by Murray Bromberg and Melvin Gordo

Image: Freepik

Expose yourself to new vocabulary with this historical non-fiction book that has an interesting narrative

The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester

Image: Freepik

Learn the elegant language from The Great Gatsby- the right source to improve vocabulary

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Image: Freepik

The book famous for its mindful language is an amazing book with a rich vocabulary

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Image: Freepik

