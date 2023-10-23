Heading 3
10 Popular Korean dishes you can make at home
ook rice, top with sautéed vegetables, grilled meat, and a spoonful of gochujang. Mix before eating for a delightful flavor blend
Bibimbap
KimchiFerment napa cabbage or radish with chili, garlic, ginger, salt, and sugar for a tangy, probiotic-rich condiment
Kimchi
Marinate thinly sliced beef in soy sauce, sugar, and garlic. Grill or stir-fry until cooked through and serve with rice
Bulgogi
TteokbokkiBoil rice cakes in spicy red pepper sauce, adding fish cakes and green onions. Simmer until tender
Tteokbokki
Stir-fry glass noodles with vegetables and beef, seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil
Japchae
SamgyeopsalGrill pork belly slices until crispy, wrap them in lettuce, and serve with various condiments
Samgyeopsal
Sauté black bean paste with pork and vegetables, then serve the sauce over cooked noodles
Jjajangmyeon
Simmer soft tofu, seafood or meat, vegetables, and a spicy sauce until heated through. Add a cracked egg if desired
Sundubu Jjigae
Spread seasoned rice on seaweed, add vegetables, and cooked meat, and roll tightly. Slice into bite-sized pieces for a delicious Korean sushi roll
Kimbap
Coat chicken pieces in a seasoned batter, fry until golden, and toss in a flavorful sauce, like spicy gochujang or sweet soy-garlic
Korean fried chicken
