Pujya Doss

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 Popular Korean dishes you can make at home

ook rice, top with sautéed vegetables, grilled meat, and a spoonful of gochujang. Mix before eating for a delightful flavor blend

Bibimbap

Image Source: pexels

KimchiFerment napa cabbage or radish with chili, garlic, ginger, salt, and sugar for a tangy, probiotic-rich condiment

Kimchi

Image Source: pexels

Marinate thinly sliced beef in soy sauce, sugar, and garlic. Grill or stir-fry until cooked through and serve with rice

Bulgogi

Image Source: pexels

TteokbokkiBoil rice cakes in spicy red pepper sauce, adding fish cakes and green onions. Simmer until tender

Tteokbokki

Image Source: pexels

Stir-fry glass noodles with vegetables and beef, seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil

Japchae

Image Source: pexels

SamgyeopsalGrill pork belly slices until crispy, wrap them in lettuce, and serve with various condiments

Samgyeopsal

Image Source: pexels

Sauté black bean paste with pork and vegetables, then serve the sauce over cooked noodles

Jjajangmyeon

Image Source: pexels

Simmer soft tofu, seafood or meat, vegetables, and a spicy sauce until heated through. Add a cracked egg if desired

Sundubu Jjigae

Image Source: pexels

Spread seasoned rice on seaweed, add vegetables, and cooked meat, and roll tightly. Slice into bite-sized pieces for a delicious Korean sushi roll

Kimbap

Image Source: pexels

Coat chicken pieces in a seasoned batter, fry until golden, and toss in a flavorful sauce, like spicy gochujang or sweet soy-garlic

Korean fried chicken

Image Source: pexels

