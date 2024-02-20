Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
travel
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Popular street markets in Mumbai
Mumbai is known for its bustling street markets where you can find everything from clothing and accessories to antiques and street food. Here are a few to remember whenever visiting Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
Located near the Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse shopping options, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and souvenirs
Colaba Causeway
Image Source: Pexels
Linking Road is a bustling street market in the trendy neighborhood of Bandra, offering a wide range of clothing, footwear, accessories, and street food stalls
Linking Road, Bandra
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, Crawford Market is one of Mumbai's oldest markets, known for its fresh produce, spices, flowers, and pet shops
Crawford Market
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in South Mumbai near Churchgate station, Fashion Street is a popular destination for trendy clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices
Fashion Street
Image Source: Pexels
Translating to "Thieves Market," Chor Bazaar is famous for its eclectic collection of antiques, vintage items, and second-hand goods, offering a unique shopping experience
Chor Bazaar
Image Source: Pexels
Hill Road is lined with shops and street vendors selling a variety of clothing, accessories, footwear, and home decor items, attracting locals and tourists alike
Hill Road, Bandra
Image Source: Pexels
Located in South Mumbai near Crawford Market, Mangaldas Market is renowned for its wide selection of fabrics, textiles, and traditional Indian attire
Mangaldas Market
Image Source: Pexels
One of the largest flower markets in Mumbai, Dadar Flower Market is a colorful and aromatic place where you can find a variety of fresh flowers at wholesale prices
Dadar Flower Market
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in South Mumbai, Zaveri Bazaar is India's largest jewelry market, offering a dazzling array of gold, silver, diamond, and gemstone jewelry from various retailers and wholesalers
Zaveri Bazaar
Image Source: Pexels
Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, is home to a thriving leather industry, where you can find a wide range of leather goods, including bags, wallets, belts, and jackets, at competitive prices
Dharavi Leather Market
Image Source: Pexels
