Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 Popular street markets in Mumbai

Mumbai is known for its bustling street markets where you can find everything from clothing and accessories to antiques and street food. Here are a few to remember whenever visiting Mumbai

Located near the Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse shopping options, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and souvenirs

Colaba Causeway

Linking Road is a bustling street market in the trendy neighborhood of Bandra, offering a wide range of clothing, footwear, accessories, and street food stalls

Linking Road, Bandra

Also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, Crawford Market is one of Mumbai's oldest markets, known for its fresh produce, spices, flowers, and pet shops

Crawford Market

Situated in South Mumbai near Churchgate station, Fashion Street is a popular destination for trendy clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices

Fashion Street

Translating to "Thieves Market," Chor Bazaar is famous for its eclectic collection of antiques, vintage items, and second-hand goods, offering a unique shopping experience

Chor Bazaar

Hill Road is lined with shops and street vendors selling a variety of clothing, accessories, footwear, and home decor items, attracting locals and tourists alike

Hill Road, Bandra

Located in South Mumbai near Crawford Market, Mangaldas Market is renowned for its wide selection of fabrics, textiles, and traditional Indian attire

Mangaldas Market

One of the largest flower markets in Mumbai, Dadar Flower Market is a colorful and aromatic place where you can find a variety of fresh flowers at wholesale prices

Dadar Flower Market

Situated in South Mumbai, Zaveri Bazaar is India's largest jewelry market, offering a dazzling array of gold, silver, diamond, and gemstone jewelry from various retailers and wholesalers

Zaveri Bazaar

Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, is home to a thriving leather industry, where you can find a wide range of leather goods, including bags, wallets, belts, and jackets, at competitive prices

Dharavi Leather Market

