Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 11, 2024
10 popular treks in Uttarakhand
This 7-day trek in the Gangotri area offers stunning views of Himalayas peaks like Jogin, Bhirgupanth, and Thayalasagar, along with wildlife spots
Kedartal trek
Image source- Freepik
Take this 8-day trek that features mesmerizing waterfalls, vibrant flower meadows, and picturesque villages
Rupin Pass trek
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
As a beginner, get some thrill in this 5-day trek starting from Sankri which offers a fascinating 360-degree mountain, especially from December- April
Kedarkantha trek
Experience some chills with this challenging 9-day trek offering amazing views of peaks like Bandarpoonch and Swargarohini
Image source- Freepik
Bali Pass trek
This extremely difficult 16-day trek, connecting the Gangotri and Jogin peaks with spectacular views of glacier
Image source- Freepik
Auden’s Col trek
A 7-day trek suitable for beginners, that offers scenic views of the Tons River Valley, and vibrant birdlife in spring
Image source- Freepik
Har ki Dun trek
An 8-day trek, featuring a serene glacial lake and panoramic views of peaks like Neelkanth and Chaukhamba
Image source- Freepik
Satopanth Lake trek
This easy 4-5 day trek is perfect for all nature lovers, showcasing a stunning array of wildflowers and a visit to Sacred Hemkund Sahib
Valley of Flowers trek
Image source- Freepik
A 10-14 day winter trek offers snow-covered trails and spectacular views of Himalayan giants like Trishul and Nandaghunti, making it heaven for snow lovers
Brahmatal trek
Image source- Freepik
This toughest 15-day trek requires mountaineering skills and takes trekkers through rugged glaciers and snowfields
Kalindi Khal trek
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here