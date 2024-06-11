Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUNE 11, 2024

10 popular treks in Uttarakhand


This 7-day trek in the Gangotri area offers stunning views of Himalayas peaks like Jogin, Bhirgupanth, and Thayalasagar, along with wildlife spots

Kedartal trek

Image source- Freepik

Take this 8-day trek that features mesmerizing waterfalls, vibrant flower meadows, and picturesque villages

Rupin Pass trek

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

As a beginner, get some thrill in this 5-day trek starting from Sankri which offers a fascinating 360-degree mountain, especially from December- April

Kedarkantha trek

Experience some chills with this challenging 9-day trek offering amazing views of peaks like Bandarpoonch and Swargarohini

Image source- Freepik

Bali Pass trek

This extremely difficult 16-day trek, connecting the Gangotri and Jogin peaks with spectacular views of glacier 

Image source- Freepik

Auden’s Col trek

A 7-day trek suitable for beginners, that offers scenic views of the Tons River Valley, and vibrant birdlife in spring

Image source- Freepik

Har ki Dun trek

An 8-day trek, featuring a serene glacial lake and panoramic views of peaks like Neelkanth and Chaukhamba

Image source- Freepik

Satopanth Lake trek

This easy 4-5 day trek is perfect for all nature lovers, showcasing a stunning array of wildflowers and a visit to Sacred Hemkund Sahib

Valley of Flowers trek

Image source- Freepik

A 10-14 day winter trek offers snow-covered trails and spectacular views of Himalayan giants like Trishul and Nandaghunti, making it heaven for snow lovers

Brahmatal trek

Image source- Freepik

This toughest  15-day trek requires mountaineering skills and takes trekkers through rugged glaciers and snowfields

Kalindi Khal trek

Image source- Freepik

