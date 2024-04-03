Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 03, 2024
10 Popular wedding Bible Verses
Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful
Colossians 3:15
A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies
Proverbs 31:10
Love yesterday, today, and forever
Jeremiah 31:3
So she became his wife, and he loved her
Genesis 24:64
A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity
Proverbs 17:17
However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband
Ephesians 5:33
For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh
Ephesians 5:31
Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate
Mark 10:9
Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law
Romans 13:8
Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you
Ephesians 4:32
