10 Popular wedding Bible Verses 

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful 

Colossians 3:15

A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies

Proverbs 31:10

Love yesterday, today, and forever

Jeremiah 31:3

So she became his wife, and he loved her

Genesis 24:64

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity 

Proverbs 17:17

However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband

Ephesians 5:33

For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh

Ephesians 5:31 

Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate

Mark 10:9

Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law

Romans 13:8

Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you

Ephesians 4:32

