10 positive quotes to make your day

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.”
 —Walt Whitman

“Extraordinary things are always hiding in places people never think to look.”
 —Jodi Picoul

“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” —Oprah Winfrey

"Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive.”
 —Jim Thompson

"Only in the darkness can you see the stars."
 —Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I dwell in possibility.”
 —Emily Dickinson

“Be yourself and people will like you.”
—Jeff Kinney

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”
—Mahatma Gandhi

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”
—Roald Dahl

