Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
10 positive quotes to make your day
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.”
—Walt Whitman
#1
“Extraordinary things are always hiding in places people never think to look.”
—Jodi Picoul
#2
“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” —Oprah Winfrey
#3
"Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive.”
—Jim Thompson
#4
"Only in the darkness can you see the stars."
—Martin Luther King, Jr.
#5
“I dwell in possibility.”
—Emily Dickinson
#6
“Be yourself and people will like you.”
—Jeff Kinney
#7
“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”
—Mahatma Gandhi
#8
“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”
—Roald Dahl
#9
#10
