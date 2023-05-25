mAY 25, 2023
10 Positive skin affirmations
As per Skincare gem, if you say these affirmations daily, you will attract healthy skin. The first affirmation is ‘I love moisturizing my skin and keeping it healthy’
I love taking care of my skin
My skin improves everyday
I like to keep my skin well-hydrated
I treat my skin gently and with love
I’m becoming more confident with my skin every day
My skin glows with radiance and makes me feel beautiful
Skincare pays off
I like what I see when I look in the mirror
I trust my skin's healing process
