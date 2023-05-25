mAY 25, 2023

Heading 3

10 Positive skin affirmations

As per Skincare gem, if you say these affirmations daily, you will attract healthy skin. The first affirmation is ‘I love moisturizing my skin and keeping it healthy’

No.1

I love taking care of my skin

No.2

My skin improves everyday

No.3

I like to keep my skin well-hydrated

No.4

I treat my skin gently and with love

No.5

I’m becoming more confident with my skin every day

No.6

My skin glows with radiance and makes me feel beautiful

No.7

Skincare pays off

No.8

I like what I see when I look in the mirror

No.9

I trust my skin's healing process

No.10

