Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 12, 2024
10 Positive Thinking Quotes
“Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back”
#1
"Sometimes, when things are falling apart, they may actually be falling into place"
#2
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you”
#3
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’”
#4
"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do"
#5
“Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbon”
#6
“A dead end is just a good place to turn around”
#7
"It’s a whole lot more satisfying to reach for the stars, even if you end up landing only on the moon”
#8
“If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great”
#9
"Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive"
#10
