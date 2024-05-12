Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 12, 2024

10 Positive Thinking Quotes

“Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back” 

#1

Image: Freepik

"Sometimes, when things are falling apart, they may actually be falling into place" 

#2

Image: Freepik

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you”

#3

Image: Freepik

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’”

#4

Image: Freepik

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do" 

#5

Image: Freepik

“Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbon”

Image: Freepik

#6

“A dead end is just a good place to turn around”

#7

Image: Freepik

"It’s a whole lot more satisfying to reach for the stars, even if you end up landing only on the moon” 

#8

Image: Freepik

“If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great”

#9

Image: Freepik

"Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive" 

#10

Image: Freepik

