Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 possible culture shocks in South Korea

You will be surprised how many cafes you find on one street

Cafes everywhere

Image: Pexels

Saunas, or jjimjilbang, are an integral part of Korean culture. You might be surprised by the communal nudity in gender-segregated areas, as well as the unique spa treatments

Saunas 

Image: Pexels

It's not common for people to hold doors open for each other in Korea

People don't hold doors for you

Image: Pexels

Koreans use metal spoons and chopsticks, not plastic ones

Metal spoons and chopsticks

Image: Pexels

It's not uncommon for Korean girlfriends to hold hands in public

Holding hands among girlfriends

Image: Pexels

It's not considered rude to stare at people in Korea

People stare

Image: Pexels

The language barrier can be a big challenge for foreigners in Korea

Image: Pexels

The language barrier

Koreans don't queue as orderly as people in other countries

Image: Pexels

Queueing

Public displays of affection are not common in Korea

Public displays of affection

Image: Pexels

Koreans drink a lot of alcohol, and it's not uncommon for people to get drunk in public

The drinking culture

Image: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here