10 possible culture shocks in South Korea
You will be surprised how many cafes you find on one street
Cafes everywhere
Image: Pexels
Saunas, or jjimjilbang, are an integral part of Korean culture. You might be surprised by the communal nudity in gender-segregated areas, as well as the unique spa treatments
Saunas
Image: Pexels
It's not common for people to hold doors open for each other in Korea
People don't hold doors for you
Image: Pexels
Koreans use metal spoons and chopsticks, not plastic ones
Metal spoons and chopsticks
Image: Pexels
It's not uncommon for Korean girlfriends to hold hands in public
Holding hands among girlfriends
Image: Pexels
It's not considered rude to stare at people in Korea
People stare
Image: Pexels
The language barrier can be a big challenge for foreigners in Korea
Image: Pexels
The language barrier
Koreans don't queue as orderly as people in other countries
Image: Pexels
Queueing
Public displays of affection are not common in Korea
Public displays of affection
Image: Pexels
Koreans drink a lot of alcohol, and it's not uncommon for people to get drunk in public
The drinking culture
Image: Pexels