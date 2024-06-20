Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

10 Post Hair Wash Tips for Healthy and Smooth Hair

Gently pat your hair dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing as it can cause frizz and breakage

Pat Dry with a Soft Towel

Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb while it's still damp to minimize breakage and split ends

Use a Wide-Tooth Comb

Use a leave-in conditioner to keep your hair hydrated and manageable throughout the day

Apply Leave-In Conditioner

Let your hair air dry whenever possible. If you must use a blow dryer, opt for the cool setting to minimize damage

Avoid Heat Styling

Switch to a microfiber towel to reduce friction and help your hair dry faster without frizz

Use a Microfiber Towel

Use a light hair serum or oil to add shine and protect your hair from environmental damage

Apply Hair Serum

Use hair products with UV protection if you'll be spending time in the sun to prevent dryness and colour fading

Protect from UV Rays

Opt for loose hairstyles to avoid putting stress on your wet hair, which is more prone to breakage

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Sleep on a Silk Pillowcase

Switch to a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and keep your hair smooth overnight

Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to promote strong, healthy hair from within

Maintain a Healthy Diet

