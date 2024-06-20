Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 20, 2024
10 Post Hair Wash Tips for Healthy and Smooth Hair
Gently pat your hair dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing as it can cause frizz and breakage
Pat Dry with a Soft Towel
Image Source: Freepik
Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb while it's still damp to minimize breakage and split ends
Use a Wide-Tooth Comb
Image Source: Freepik
Use a leave-in conditioner to keep your hair hydrated and manageable throughout the day
Apply Leave-In Conditioner
Image Source: Freepik
Let your hair air dry whenever possible. If you must use a blow dryer, opt for the cool setting to minimize damage
Avoid Heat Styling
Image Source: Freepik
Switch to a microfiber towel to reduce friction and help your hair dry faster without frizz
Image Source: Freepik
Use a Microfiber Towel
Use a light hair serum or oil to add shine and protect your hair from environmental damage
Apply Hair Serum
Image Source: Freepik
Use hair products with UV protection if you'll be spending time in the sun to prevent dryness and colour fading
Protect from UV Rays
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for loose hairstyles to avoid putting stress on your wet hair, which is more prone to breakage
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
Image Source: Freepik
Sleep on a Silk Pillowcase
Image Source: Freepik
Switch to a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and keep your hair smooth overnight
Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to promote strong, healthy hair from within
Maintain a Healthy Diet
Image Source: Freepik
