Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 Potato recipes to try

Creamy and classic, perfect as a side dish

Mashed Potatoes

Image: Pexels 

Toss potatoes with olive oil, herbs, and roast until crispy

Roasted Potatoes

Image: Pexels 

Crispy fried grated potatoes, ideal for breakfast

Hash Browns

Image: Pexels 

Seasoned and baked for a healthier alternative to fries

Potato Wedges

Image: Pexels 

Great for picnics, made with boiled potatoes, mayo, and various add-ins like celery and pickles

Potato Salad

Image: Pexels 

Soft potato dumplings served with various sauces, like tomato or pesto

Potato Gnocchi

Image: Pexels 

Layers of sliced potatoes baked with cheese and cream

Scalloped Potatoes

Image: Pexels 

Shredded potatoes mixed with onions and fried to a golden crisp

Potato Pancakes

Image: Pexels 

Scoop out the insides, mix with cheese and toppings, then bake again

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Image: Pexels 

Sliced potatoes and leeks baked with cream and cheese for a rich and indulgent dish

Potato and Leek Gratin

Image: Pexels 

