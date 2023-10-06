Heading 3
Jiya Surana
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 Potato recipes to try
Creamy and classic, perfect as a side dish
Mashed Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Toss potatoes with olive oil, herbs, and roast until crispy
Roasted Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Crispy fried grated potatoes, ideal for breakfast
Hash Browns
Image: Pexels
Seasoned and baked for a healthier alternative to fries
Potato Wedges
Image: Pexels
Great for picnics, made with boiled potatoes, mayo, and various add-ins like celery and pickles
Potato Salad
Image: Pexels
Soft potato dumplings served with various sauces, like tomato or pesto
Potato Gnocchi
Image: Pexels
Layers of sliced potatoes baked with cheese and cream
Scalloped Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Shredded potatoes mixed with onions and fried to a golden crisp
Potato Pancakes
Image: Pexels
Scoop out the insides, mix with cheese and toppings, then bake again
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Sliced potatoes and leeks baked with cream and cheese for a rich and indulgent dish
Potato and Leek Gratin
Image: Pexels
