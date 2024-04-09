Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 09, 2024
10 Potato recipes to try for dinner
Tasty spicy potato-filled pastries, best enjoyed with chutneys and satisfy cravings
Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
Mouth-watering street food made with samosa, peas curry, yogurt, and spices, a flavorful treat for gathering
Samosa chaat
Image Source: Freepik
Easy-to-make patties with cotage cheese, oats, and spices, ideal for a delicious vegetarian burger
Oats paneer cutlet
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy outsider and soft inside, these masala potatoes is the perfect recipe for snack or appetizer
Smashed potatoes
Image Source: Freepik
This delicious and crispy potato patties are a perfect burst of flavors, great with masala chai or as a burger filling
Image Source: Freepik
Aloo tikki
Crispy potato patties topped with white pea curry, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys , full of tangy flavor in every bite
Ragda Patties
Image Source: Freepik
This popular vegetarian burger with spicy potato patty and tangy condiments, perfect for delicious dinner treat
Aloo tikki burger
Image Source: Freepik
This flavorful curry with black mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves, pairs well with dosa or roti
South Indian Potato curry
Image Source: Freepik
Aloo Gobi
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare this vegan curry with warm spices, a comforting weekday dinner option
Instand pot curry with potatoes and eggplant cooked in aromatic spices, ideal for quick weeknight dinners
Aloo Baingan
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.