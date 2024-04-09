Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 09, 2024

10 Potato recipes to try for dinner

Tasty spicy potato-filled pastries, best enjoyed with chutneys and satisfy cravings

Samosa

Mouth-watering street food made with samosa, peas curry, yogurt, and spices, a flavorful treat for gathering

Samosa chaat

Easy-to-make patties with cotage cheese, oats, and spices, ideal for a delicious vegetarian burger

Oats paneer cutlet

Crispy outsider and soft inside, these masala potatoes is the perfect recipe for snack or appetizer

Smashed potatoes

This delicious and crispy potato patties are a perfect burst of flavors, great with masala chai or as a burger filling

Aloo tikki

Crispy potato patties topped with white pea curry, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys , full of tangy flavor in every bite

Ragda Patties

This popular vegetarian burger with spicy potato patty and tangy condiments, perfect for delicious dinner treat

Aloo tikki burger

This flavorful curry with black mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves, pairs well with dosa or roti

South Indian Potato curry

Aloo Gobi

Prepare this vegan curry with warm spices, a comforting weekday dinner option

Instand pot curry with potatoes and eggplant cooked in aromatic spices, ideal for quick weeknight dinners

Aloo Baingan

